One of my top memories from decades of collecting sports memorabilia remains a 1967 Topps baseball card of Andy Etchebarren, a rather pedestrian catcher who played most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.
Etchebarren, a career .235 hitter, was best known for his famed “unibrow,” a truly defining characteristic that was never hard to miss on his baseball cards. Etchebarren’s eyebrows were actually one long connected brow, which subjected him to much good-natured ridicule.
I often wondered why Etchebarren never took a razor and created some space above his nose, providing two eyebrows rather than that one extended caterpillar-like feature that rested above his eyes.
It wasn’t until recently I learned that space most people have between their eyebrows is called a “glabella.” Poor ole Andy, he never had a glabella.
Here’s a few other things I never knew had a name:
• Griffonage: That’s the official name for illegible handwriting. Rumor has it the term griffonage was first applied to some of those hard-to-read prescriptions penned by doctors.
• Crapulous: That is what the uncomfortable sensation you get from overindulging is called. Crapulous dates to the 1530s when it was used to describe that ugly feeling that you get from drinking too much.
• Paresthesia: We know it as the tingling feeling you get when your foot or leg falls asleep, creating the perception of pins and needles when you get up and try to walk.
• Rhinotillexomania: This is the term for obsessive nose picking.
• Columella nasi: With that previous thought in mind, the space between your nostrils is called the columella nasi.
• Mononymous: That’s what a person known by one name is called. You know, like Adele or Madonna. (For the record, their full names are Adele Laurie Blue Adkins and Madonna Louise Ciccone.)
• Acnestis: That unreachable spot between your shoulder blades, the one that often itches and is virtually impossible to reach. Yep, that’s your acnestis.
• Semordnilap: It’s a word that means one thing forward and another backward, like “stressed” and “desserts.” A couple of other examples include diaper/repaid and parts/strap. (If you haven’t noticed, semordnilap spelled backward is palindrome.)
• Arachibutyrophobia: This is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. It’s most likely related to pseudodysphagia, the fear of choking, so it’s not as humorous as it sounds.
• Biblioklept: This is the proper name for a book thief, but simply saying “book thief” isn’t as entertaining.
• Overmorrow: That’s the day after tomorrow.
• Scroop: That sound produced by the movement of silk, such as the swoosh of a fancy gown? That is a scroop.
• Tittle: That dot on a lower case “i”? It’s called a tittle.
• Pentheraphobia: This is the fear of your mother-in-law.
• Soceraphobia: And this is the fear of your father-in-law.
• Pizza saver: The tiny plastic “table” inside a pizza box that protects your pie is without some fancy, high-falutin’ name. It’s simply a “pizza saver.” It was patented in 1983 and has “protected” countless pizzas from being ruined by the dreaded sagging cardboard of pizza box tops. And I, for one, am forever grateful to the pizza saver.