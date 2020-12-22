Ho! Ho! Ho!
Santa Steve has arrived a few days early to hand out his Christmas gifts to all the good little fellas and ladies in the Quincy area. Here’s what he plans on giving some of the region’s familiar personalities:
• Roy Webb, superintendent of Quincy Public Schools: Some time to simply sit back and simply chill at the end of the semester. Webb has done a marvelous job guiding Quincy schools through these uncharted COVID-19 waters.
• Kyle Moore, mayor of Quincy: Another world championship for his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers.
• The Rev. Bob Cowman, Columbus Road Church: Another successful year of dirt-track racing across the tri-state area. While Cowman is familiar to many for his Sunday morning words of wisdom, on Friday evenings during the warm-weather months he’s wheeling and dealing his high-powered modified around the region’s leading dirt-track venues. The multi-talented Cowman is also a soccer coach at John Wood Community College, plus being a devout Ohio State football fan.
• Sally Westerhoff, retiring executive director of the Quincy Humane Society: All the time she needs to fully appreciate the joys of being a grandma.
• Marcel Wagner, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation: More time to spend on his passion — enjoying his love of classic cars. By day, Wagner helps keep the region’s economic engine rolling. In his spare time, Wagner enjoys anything connected to the finer elements of the internal combustion engine.
• Ray Wilson, chairman of the Quincy Soap Box Derby: More of the same attitude and planning that has allowed the Quincy Optimist Club-sponsored derby to become the rousing success it has over the past 16 years.
• Jeff Dorsey, local radio personality: A major free-agent pitcher signing with his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees.
• Steve Stewart, Quincy Staples store manager: A Stanley Cup title for his favorite sports team, the St. Louis Blues.
• Tracy Hagman, John Wood Community College communications: Gift certificates to the bakery and office supply store of her choice. Tracy appreciates the value of both a quality cookie and a quality gel pen.
• Marisa Roach, CAO/accountant Poage Auto Plaza: An autographed jersey from and dinner with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
• Brian Inman, WGEM chief meteorologist: More mild-weathered forecasts for the rest of the winter.
• John Potts, retired Herald-Whig copy editor: Front-row tickets to a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.
• Alta King, Quincy Art Center development coordinator: An autographed copy of The Clash’s Greatest Hits.
• Rick Putnam, Buffalo Wild Wings manager: A return to normalcy for his and other Quincy area eateries.
• Jamie Green, local artist and bicycle enthusiast: A spot in next year’s Tour de France.
• Brian, McGee, Quincy University president: A guest solo appearance with the world-famous Monteverdi Choir.
• Holly Cain, Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau: A lessening of the various pandemic-related restrictions at some point in 2021 to allow Cain to again be the chief cheerleader for Quincy-area businesses. There is no better person to promote the Quincy and surrounding communities as destination sites for visitors from across the region.
• Doug Mealy, Quincy Raceways announcer: A season to announce in 2021. The entire 2020 schedule was canceled due to the pandemic.
• Bill Connell, Quincy Notre Dame athletic director: A much-easier 2021-22 school year when it comes to scheduling opponents for QND’s athletic teams. The 2020-21 calendar has been brutal to navigate for Connell and fellow athletic directors because of the pandemic.
• Pat Atwell, Culver-Stockton College athletic director: A power-hitting outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals and more continued success in fantasy baseball.
• Sophie Keller, my youngest granddaughter: Wife Kathy and I have yet to hold our newest granddaughter, Sophie, because of the pandemic. She’ll soon be a year old, and while the many FaceTime “visits” are nice, we’re looking forward to that first trip back to Ohio to finally meet Sophie in person.
• Charlie Ledbetter, Tri-State Lugnuts: For the COVID-19 vaccine to have the expected positive effect, allowing the Lugnuts car club’s fundraising activities to return to normal at some point in 2021. The Lugnuts assist numerous non-profit operations, plus raising money to aid residents at the Illinois Veterans Home.
• Dr. Taylor Moore, Quincy Medical Group: The end of this frustrating pandemic, so he and his fellow medical specialists can all return to in-person appointments. The personal relationships between a doctor and patient are priceless, and have suffered over the past year due to the necessary limitations tied to COVID-19.
• All the nurses and similar workers in the tri-state area: The time to take a much-needed deep breath and relax. Their work during this pandemic should be applauded over and over. Well done, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully, at least part of 2021 will be less stressful.