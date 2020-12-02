Whatever is bothering you, whatever is troubling your heart, remember that Stevie Love is always here for you.
The pandemic has kept the Doctor of Love sidelined since early this year, but he returns today for a special holiday help session.
Dear Dr. Love: It has been rough for all of us during this pandemic, but especially so for my husband, Jimbo. It was a depressing time for him without sports on TV for several months, but now that the games have returned (for the most part), all he does is sit in front of our TV and watch football, baseball, basketball — whatever is on. He sat in front of the television all day Saturday and Sunday and never spoke to me once. Dr. Love, I’m glad sports are back for Jimbo, but I’m getting kind of lonely, especially on the weekends. What’s a wife to do? — Lou Ann in Liberty
Dear Lou Ann: Unless Jimbo was watching the World Series, NBA finals or some football playoff game, there is absolutely no excuse for his behavior. Jimbo should have at least asked you if you needed anything during a commercial break. You might also try fixing Jimbo a little snack tray or cook him a burger or two to remind him you are around.
Dear Stevie: I don’t consider myself a fancy girl, but just once in a while I would like Sparky, who is the love of my life, to buy me something for Christmas that does not have a St. Louis Cardinals logo on it. You know, something soft and silky, something that lets me know he loves me. I don’t think Sparky realizes variety is the spice of life. — Macy in Mendon
Dear Macy: I completely understand your feelings and frustration. Sometimes a husband can get stuck in a rut and take his wife for granted. Maybe you can drop Sparky a little hint that you’d like, for example, a frilly little negligee that you could wear when you two sit together and watch ESPN SportsCenter late at night. And speaking of variety being the spice of life, maybe he can find a negligee for you with a Cubs logo on it.
Dear Doc: I’ve noticed not many men seem to write to you for advice, but I’m at a loss about what to do and hope you can help. My wife, Haley Jo, is upset with me. She says I don’t do enough around the house and has stopped fixing supper until I get the the hole in the roof patched, the toilet to flush, the oven to heat, the shower to work and a broken front window fixed. What should I do, Stevie? — Harold in Hamilton
Dear Harold: Dude, you need to step up a little and help Haley Jo. It sounds like your fridge is still working, so go to the supermarket and get a few loaves of bread and enough cold cuts to last a week or so. That way, Haley Jo doesn’t have to worry about fixing meals and you’re a hero. You’re on your own with the rest of that list.
Dear Mr. Love: I’m kind of at my wit’s end with my husband, Elvis. When Elvis gets home from work each day he immediately heads to his favorite recliner, grabs the TV remote and never moves. I even have to serve him his supper in his recliner. He says he doesn’t want to miss Lester Holt and the “NBC Nightly News.” Am I being unfair to want a little interaction with my husband? — Callie in Carthage
Dear Callie: There’s a lot of give-and-take in a successful marriage. The most successful relationships are built on a 50-50 blueprint, and I think you and Elvis actually have it figured out and may not realize it. You fix the food, and he eats it. Merry Christmas!
