Just a couple more days and we can bid adieu to 2020.
Finally.
And as bad as this year has been, from the nationwide civil unrest to the COVID-19 pandemic, at some point I think we’ll be able to look back at the current calendar and actually be grateful for some things.
Here’s my take on the positives we can rescue from 2020:
• Judging from conversations I’ve had with others — and looking inside my own house — I think a lot of husbands, wives and other family members will some day will be grateful for the lockdowns and quarantines.
Kathy and I have been married for more than 22 years, but I can honestly say I feel we’ve grown even closer the past nine months that we’ve spent persevering through this (seemingly) never-ending pandemic.
One of the little things that has helped make each day more bearable has been the two of us watching the NBC Nightly News together. We’ve bonded in some crazy, unexplainable way over NBC anchor Lester Holt. We even record the 30-minute show in case one of us has to work late or another family matter emerges.
Before I watch a ballgame or Kathy opts to FaceTime one of the kids or grandkids, we try and set apart a half hour for Lester. I so enjoy his newscasts that I hope to be able to meet him some day. For me — and Kathy — he’s kind of become the modern-day Walter Cronkite.
Some of our friends and family members have also spoken of different positives that have strengthened their relationships in this most unusual period of history, but Kathy and I will be forever be grateful for the calming and reassuring voice of Lester Holt.
• I have developed a special level of gratitude for science in recent months. At this writing, there are two major pharmaceutical companies that are already dispensing a vaccine for the coronavirus. This has come in record time.
Previously, the fastest a vaccine had been developed for a major disease had been four years. For those who might not have realized, we are experiencing true medical history and I am incredibly grateful. Hopefully, a year from now we’ll be able to look back, think what happened and simply whisper, “Wow ...”
• The pandemic may ultimately change our daily existence, most notably the work schedules for many.
During this pandemic, working from home grew from a seldom-permitted luxury to a safety necessity for many. Seemingly overnight, an untold number of workers were making a living from their laptops inside a mancave or on the kitchen table.
Granted, working from home is not possible for all, but I’d be shocked not to see this become the norm for many in the years ahead. The savings for some companies could be astronomical.
• The emergence of raspy-voiced Dr. Anthony Fauci as the tone of reason in a troubled time has been quite enjoyable. Hearing somber and well-explained facts from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has helped make the coronavirus, especially during the early, weeks and months, more tolerable.
Fauci has never sugar-coated the data and his straightforwardness has always been appreciated. Some of his early information proved to be inaccurate, but those failings also made him appear to be more human.
Fauci, who turned 80 on Christmas Eve, was with us at the beginning of this pandemic, and I, for one, hope he is the one to tell us when the worst is over.