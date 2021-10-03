When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a nurse. Every day after school I would spend time with my grandfather who was undergoing chemo treatments, and I wanted nothing more than to make him well.
What would you rather be doing right now? Playing outside with my family. Whether it is kayaking, exploring a park or riding in the combine with one of our favorite farmers, there is nothing better than being outside in this beautiful fall weather.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I will always avoid the World’s Fair Flight Cage at the St. Louis Zoo because birds, regardless of size or ability to take flight, absolutely terrify me.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day that I returned to my alma mater, Western Illinois University, as the keynote speaker for Communication Preparation Day. I was provided an opportunity to give back to the institution that provided the educational foundation for my professional pathway.
It really stinks when … individuals have great potential but lack motivation.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Joyful.
I always laugh when … my children explain to me the ways of the world. Their simple, yet truthful, view on life is entertaining, and laughing in all of life’s situations keeps us balanced.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Only one — my grandfather. I would love nothing more than to hear his calming voice, listen to his perspective on the world and soak in the encouraging conversation from a very wise man.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … eat dinner outside with my family and enjoy the company of our incredible neighborhood.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … overly peppy!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … My husband submitted our journey of becoming parents to a radio contest, and we won an all-inclusive trip to Nashville with recording artist Hannah Kerr. Rather than a brush with greatness, this was a very intentional, personal weekend surrounded by her and her family and the executives at Black River Recording Label. It was incredible to be in spaces where so many musical legends recorded hit songs and meet the people who represent the recording label.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … gather my best gals from across the U.S. to catch up in person.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … have an eagle perch on my arm.
America should be more concerned about … the examples we set for our children in the areas of kindness, determination and self-respect. The generation we are raising now, along with expectations established, will become our reality in the years ahead.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … notecards! There is nothing better than a handwritten note, so I have compiled quite a collection of notecards over the years.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Google news. It’s the best way to know what is going on in the world around me.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My parents taught my brother and I the importance of the golden rule — “treat others the way you want to be treated — and regardless of situation, audience or season of life, the rule has never failed me.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … positive music that sets the tone for my day.
I always get sentimental when … I watch any type of graduation activity. Whether I have a personal connection to the students or not, I am very proud of the academic achievements they accomplish and the milestone of receiving a degree!
The older I get, the more I realize … I prefer to be home on a Friday night.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have mastered the guitar or piano. The ability to gather a group around music and connect individuals through music is a powerful thing.
My favorite item of clothing is … my Gap jean jacket that was handed down to me from my high school foreign exchange student. Regardless of how old it is, I’m convinced that it has never gone out of style.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that we all get the same 24 hours in a day. The choices we make and actions we take during those hours will determine the progress towards our goals in our own definition of success.