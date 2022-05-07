When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I’m not really sure. I’ve just always loved people and being involved in activities, so I naturally found myself in the public service sector after college.
What would you rather be doing right now? Anything on the water – swimming, boating, kayaking.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I enjoy animated movies just as much as my children.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being a parent is the hardest, but most rewarding, job to have. And I find myself swelling with pride every time I witness my kids accomplish something on their own or exercise good judgment.
It really stinks when … people want to complain about something but don’t want to put time and effort into understanding or work to find a solution to what they are complaining about.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Peppy.
I always laugh when … I find something funny, which is often. I have a sincere appreciation for dad jokes and puns that many don’t. Laughter is the best medicine.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Denise Damron, Dolly Parton and Brene Brown. My dear friend Denise absolutely adores Dolly Parton, and I would love to see them meet and interact. As for me, I’d just chat the night away with Brene. I can only imagine how inspiring the conversation would be.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … be with my kids.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I was elected as my class president, so they must’ve had some trust in me, at least to plan our class reunions from here out.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I don’t have any star-struck story, I’m afraid to say.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … visit with any one of my friends from college.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … do anything involving snakes, spiders or rodents.
America should be more concerned about … things that we all care about, like educating our children. We all care about the world that our children will inherit from us. We can all agree that we want the best for them. We should focus on working together to make it the best it can be.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … water bottles.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … As a comms person, I spend a lot of time on social media.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Focus on things that you can control, and let go of the rest. This takes years of practice, but I’m getting there.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … I usually have my kids in my car, so it’s whatever they are in the mood for. Lately, it’s been the soundtrack to “Greatest Showman.”
I always get sentimental … every time my children hit a new milestone. Most recently, my son (6) read to my daughter (2) for their bedtime story time for the first time, and it made my heart so happy.
The older I get, the more I realize … we need to treat others the way we would like to be treated. If you don’t like being treated poorly, maybe you need to check and see how you are treating others first.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have made saving money a higher priority.
My favorite item of clothing is … anything that is Hannibal Pirates. Once a pirate, always a pirate.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Growth doesn’t happen from your comfort zone. Sometimes the right choice is the hard choice, and don’t be afraid to make it.
