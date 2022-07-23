When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a nurse, primarily because my mother was a registered nurse.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love to travel, so I would rather be somewhere in the world seeing sites I have never seen!
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I spent two summers in a women’s prison. During graduate school I worked for two summers at the Illinois State Reformatory for Women. It was located in Dwight.
It really stinks when … people mistreat those who are more vulnerable and unable to protect themselves — children, the elderly, persons who have a disability and animals.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I guess it would be loyal.
I always laugh when … I have a rather weird sense of humor and sometimes get very tickled by things others do not find funny. A person’s facial expression or reaction to a situation can tickle me.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? At my age, I have lost so many people who were important in my life that it is hard to only pick three people. I would say my parents. My mother died when I was in my late 20s, so I would like to have had more time with her, and I was very close to my paternal grandmother and would love to have dinner with her as well. I would like the opportunity to ask my parents and grandmother more about family history. When you are younger, you do not appreciate there will come a day when the keepers of family information will not be here to share that information with you.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … curl up in a comfy chair at home and listen to music.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … responsible, serious.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … In the late ‘70s I was in New York City with a friend. We went to Rodney Dangerfield’s club, and after his show, he came and sat at our table!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … hop on a plane and go to a beautiful beach by the ocean.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … spend money frivolously. I likely would still re-use my aluminum foil.
America should be more concerned about … There are so many things we should be concerned about. The divisiveness that prevents us from coming together as Americans to solve our problems, climate change and the fragility of our planet, violence and the lack of civility in our society are three that come to mind right away.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … I have some friends who would say used aluminum foil, as I am rather frugal, but that is absolutely not true.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … MSN to read the latest national and world news.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Treat others as you would like others to treat you. My parents instilled that in us when we were young.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … It is hard to tell what I may listen to. I like all kinds of music — easy listening, gospel, country, show tunes — but definitely not rap!
I always get sentimental when … I listen to music. Music can take you back to special times and special people in your life. It can stir all kinds of emotions.
The older I get, the more I realize … time goes so fast. Enjoy each phase of your life.
If I had one "do-over," I would … I have been very blessed in my life, so I cannot think of anything I would change or do over.
My favorite item of clothing is … I would say sweatshirts. I never throw them away. They get more comfy the older they are.
If I've learned anything at all … Life is short!
