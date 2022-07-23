When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a nurse, primarily because my mother was a registered nurse.

What would you rather be doing right now? I love to travel, so I would rather be somewhere in the world seeing sites I have never seen!

Barbara Baker Chapin is director of development at Transitions of Western Illinois. She started her career at Transitions as a counselor, as she has a master’s degree in counseling psychology, but has been doing development work for the past 25 years. She grew up in Dwight, Ill., and is a widow who did not have children.

