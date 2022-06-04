When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a radio talk show personality.
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time with my family and friends.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … even though I do and help plan a lot of events with the Hannibal Jaycees, I am actually very shy when I first meet someone.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I helped the Hannibal Jaycees plan and begin their Adopt A Family program last year.
It really stinks when … people lie and are two-faced.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Giving. I have always had a giving heart which has been a struggle at times due to growing up in an abusive home and being in an abusive marriage for many years. Sometimes you lose yourself. But I have left that life behind me and spend my time giving back to my community with the Hannibal Jaycees and Toys for Tots.
I always laugh when … my husband acts silly and does rants as a wrestling announcer.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandfather. He passed away many years ago, but he was pretty much my dad growing up. Marilyn Monroe. I absolutely love her. She promoted so much body positivity in her era, and I also do as well. My stepfather, who has passed, but I miss him terribly.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax at home, swim in my pool or volunteer with the Hannibal Jaycees and Toys for Tots.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … weird. I have always just been me, no matter what others think.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I actually have met a few singers with my work with the Hannibal Jaycees — Chris Jansen, Eric Paisley, Dylan Scott and several others. But probably the funniest story I have is last year I had major knee surgery and was in a wheelchair and crutches and had gone inside the Jaycee Hall. A young man sitting in a chair asked me about my knee, and we were just general chitchatting. I walked out of the building, and another member was laughing and asked if I knew who the guy was. I said no. Come to find out, it was the lead singer of Buckcherry.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … meet or see Luke Combs. He is my absolute favorite singer.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit working. That money would not last forever.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … Bath and Body Works products.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook or TikTok usually for doing press or media stuff for the Hannibal Jaycees or watching videos.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … country music or an Audible book.
I always get sentimental when … it comes to my grandkids or kids.
The older I get, the more I realize … how important it is to be true to yourself.
If I had one "do-over," I would … I actually wouldn’t. No matter what good or bad, my past has made me the person I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is … I do not have one certain thing I wear a lot, but I do enjoy wearing my Jaycee shirts because I am proud to be a Hannibal Jaycee.
If I've learned anything at all … Always be true to yourself, do not be afraid to ask questions and do not be afraid to stand out.
