Bobi Stevens, 41, is also known by many people as Bobi Mathews. Stevens lived in Jonesboro, Ark., until the age of 13, then lived in Roxana. After graduating from Roxana High School in 2000, she relocated to the Hannibal/Quincy area. She currently works alongside her husband at Sullivan Auctioneers and previously worked as a CNA for more than 20 years in long-term facilities in both Hannibal Regional Hospital and Blessing Hospital. She has two boys, ages 18 and 14, and gained a bonus daughter and two grandbabies on May 1, 2021, when she married the love of her life, Scott Stevens. She spends a big chunk of her free time volunteering with the Quincy Toys for Tots organization and the Hannibal Jaycees.