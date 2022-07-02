When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a cowgirl because I was horse crazy. I never got that horse.
What would you rather be doing right now? Working in my studio or being outside enjoying nature.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am not afraid of bees and have been known to pet them.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The first time I won a Best of Show art award.
It really stinks when … people mistreat animals.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Genuine.
I always laugh when … I see someone fall … only if I know they aren’t hurt.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandpa Jesse. He passed away when I was five, and I would have liked to have known him better. Moses because he experienced some amazing things in his life and I admire his faith in God. My dad, who passed away earlier this year, so I could have one last conversation with him and tell him goodbye.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … enjoy relaxing in my backyard.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … meeting Martin Milner and George Maharis and being in one of the “Route 66” episodes as a little girl.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Italy.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … be cruel to another person or animal.
America should be more concerned about … the direction we are heading. Does it really need to be explained?
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … paint brushes.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … check the stock market. It’s the only roller coaster I want to be on.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Never spend more than you make. Wise words from my dad.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … me sing.
I always get sentimental when … the national anthem is playing.
The older I get, the more I realize … good relationships with family and a few good friends are a valuable thing.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have learned to play the violin instead of the clarinet.
My favorite item of clothing is … my tooled and painted leather belt I bought when I was in high school. I still wear it today.
If I've learned anything at all … it is to not think I am more important than the other person.
