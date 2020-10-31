With BRANDON SHEA
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... an archaeologist, mainly because I loved Indiana Jones. Once I realized what archaeologists actually do, that dream went away pretty quickly.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hanging out with my family’s Frenchie. No dogs allowed in my apartment.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I was in a mime troupe in college (which is actually cool and not creepy).
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Opening night for a play I wrote and assistant directed at the Moscow Art Theatre! It’s like the holy grail of theaters and a very surreal experience.
It really stinks when ... people tailgate.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Face.
I always laugh when ... I hear a really dumb joke. Or tell one. (See above.)
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, my dad and my sister. My dad passed away recently, so the idea of the four of us just having a normal meal together sounds pretty great to me.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... saddle up at the bar and catch up on my group chat with my (sadly far away) friends.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... funny, but kind of a pretentious nerd. And they were right!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I worked on the Broadway musical “Waitress” and got Sara Bareilles to work with a bunch of my students; she even took the time to read a play that my student wrote (inspired by one of her albums) and sent her a beautiful letter encouraging her to keep writing. Class act!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... Plans? Who said I had plans?
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... eat a spider. Wait, no ... eat 10 spiders (with no seasoning).
America should be more concerned about ... being open to the diverse perspectives and experiences of those around you, without judgment.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... the horde of PS4 games I’m too busy to actually play.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Reddit. It’s got it all (for better or for worse).
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Garbage in, garbage out.” Just replace “garbage” with a less Herald-Whig appropriate word, and you have my mom’s best pearl of wisdom. Whether it’s effort, kindness, just plain honesty — you get what you give.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Dinosaur Jr., or my friends’ excellent band, Strange Passage.
I always get sentimental when ... a movie has a happy ending. Especially if it’s a sports movie. It just gets me going.
The older I get, the more I realize ... people take themselves way too seriously.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... Ahem ... not marry my ex-wife.
My favorite item of clothing is ... It’s not exactly clothing, but I have a bottle of my dad’s cologne. Scent is a really powerful memory trigger, and it instantly brings me back to when I was a kid whenever I smell it. Those that we’ve lost stay present in our lives through little things like that.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s that the present is never too late to change your life, to try something new, to be well. Fear and apathy are little killers that live inside our mind. Their job is to stop us from becoming the best version of ourselves. Our job is to make sure they lose!