With BRITTANY WELDY
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a famous singer. I loved singing as a young girl (especially Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston).
What would you rather be doing right now? Hiking in the Rocky Mountains.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I have REALLY bad eyesight. My prescription no longer comes in soft contacts, so I had to switch to hard contacts.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day my friend and I hiked four ‘14ers in one day!. It was exhausting but exhilarating.
It really stinks when ... I get a flat tire in the middle of a bike ride.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Analytical.
I always laugh when ... my husband does karaoke and (when I hear) baby Jude’s sweet laughs.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus is the obvious answer, but here are my runners up. C.S. Lewis. His wisdom. I could listen to him all day. Wendell Berry. I’d ask him to tell me stories of his upbringing and how he learned to farm and garden organically. Jim Carrey. He always makes me laugh.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... decompress with a slow low yoga session or an evening walk with Colten and Jude.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a smarty pants.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Danny Bonaduce in a Seattle sushi shop.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... fly to a remote spa and hot springs for the weekend.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... go into politics.
America should be more concerned about ... reforestation, especially in the world’s most prominent rain forests.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... scarves.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... my email. I like having a clean inbox.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My friend and Strengthsfinder coach encouraged me to always ask myself: What is my ACTUAL responsibility? I tend to say “yes” more than I should.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... one of my Indie Spotify playlists.
I always get sentimental when ... I look at old photos of my family.
The older I get, the more I realize ... that asking for help is not a sign of weakness. We need each other to get through this messy life.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have joined the Air Force.
My favorite item of clothing is ... honestly, my Minnetonka house slippers. I am notorious for having cold feet, so I wear my slippers as soon as I get home, all year round.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s to live for your eulogy, not for your resume. (What do you want to be remembered for when you’re gone?)