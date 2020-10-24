Brittany Weldy, 34, was born in Quincy, but grew up in Kankakee/Bourbonnais and then in Colorado Springs, Colo. She has practiced yoga for 14 years and teaches yoga at the YMCA of Hannibal. Weldy loves all things ginger and cinnamon. She met her now husband Colten in Hannibal in 2018, and their lives now revolve around their beautiful baby boy, Jude, born March 25.