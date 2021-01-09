When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... an astronaut. I was fascinated by the stars and always wanted to go to space camp.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would love to be getting dinner with several of my friends. We have all been very cautious during this pandemic about not getting together. Though we’ve certainly stayed in touch, I would love to see them in person while we dine at a local restaurant.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I am not an open book. It takes me a while to warm up to people and open up. I don’t have any big secrets, but I don’t tend to share a lot outside of my close circle.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moment was graduating with my master’s degree. It was something I did while working full-time. It was not easy and such a relief to be done.
It really stinks when ... you find gum in a place you weren’t expecting it. Chewing gum kind of grosses me out, and it really annoys me when people do not dispose of it properly.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Understated. I’m not a flashy person by nature and am usually pretty reserved with sharing my thoughts. I’m quietly passionate about a lot of things in our community and am told I frequently undersell the work I’m doing. Blaine is definitely the more boisterous one in our relationship.
I always laugh when ... my husband tells corny jokes. They are so bad, but they make me laugh anyway.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my maternal grandparents to dinner. I know it’s only two people, but both of them passed away when I was a tween and early teenager, and I would love to get the chance to talk to them as an adult.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... unwind with a television show or a good book and a glass of wine.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... smart and quiet. I was an avid reader and kind of a nerd.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... seeing Jeff Goldblum across the airport. He’s much taller than he looks on TV.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go lie on a warm beach. Winter is my least favorite season because of the cold, and I love being by the water.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... eat peanut butter anything. I detest the smell and taste of it. Always have.
America should be more concerned about ... misinformation and how it spreads on the social internet.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... Pez dispensers. I used to collect them as a kid and still have several stashed away.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Instagram. I love the stories that photos can tell.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My mom always taught me to keep trying. I think we often want to give up when things get hard, and sometimes you have to push through.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... what I lovingly call “Dad Rock.” There’s nothing better than to sing along to classic rock from the ‘60s and ‘70s on a road trip.
I always get sentimental when ... looking at old pictures. I love the memories they spark.
The older I get, the more I realize ... life isn’t fair and that I’m truly lucky for all the opportunities people have given me.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... not change anything. I don’t spend a lot of time looking at the past in that way. I think it’s far more productive to look at the things that are in your control right now.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my wedding dress. It is a beautiful dress, but it also reminds me of such a happy day.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s to be kind and patient to other people. You don’t know what they are dealing with.