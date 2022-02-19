When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a scientist. I wanted to discover new things that could change the world.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hiking or snowboarding with my family anywhere in Colorado.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … there is a serious age gap between me and my brother and sister – 16 years plus.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moments are anytime I get to coach our kids in anything.
It really stinks when … people are late.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Lucky.
I always laugh when … we are riding in our Jeep with the doors off while music is playing and our kids are showing off sweet dance moves in the back seat.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my mom. I lost her a while back. I would love to have her hang out with our kids. It would be amazing to see them all get together for just a moment.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go for a walk/hike with my family and our dog Boulder.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … someone they could count on.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … have a date night with my wife.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … skydive. I have too many people counting on me!
America should be more concerned about … their time with family. It is never enough.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … T-shirts old and new (like high school old).
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … our online family calendar. It is impossible to keep up with everyone’s schedule without it.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Don’t worry so much. Most of what you’re afraid of will never happen.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … our kids singing to the radio or laughing.
I always get sentimental when … someone gives compliments about our kids.
The older I get, the more I realize … it’s important to do what you want to do or what you think is best, not what others think you should do.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … not have tight-rolled my jeans. Seriously, why did we do that?
My favorite item of clothing is … any Blue Devil gear. Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.
If I’ve learned anything at all … (it’s that) most everything works out. We just have to have the patience to see it through.
