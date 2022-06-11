When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a game show host, a movie director and a school bus driver. The first two, I remember always wanting to be creative. The bus driver, I wanted to drive the kindergarten route, so I would have afternoons off.
What would you rather be doing right now? Most of my hobbies and activities are focused on my kids. I enjoy the opportunity to volunteer with their schools and activities. I am not much of a sports lover, but I have found a love and passion for coaching youth sports. I truly enjoy watching kids learn and adapt to new things.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I’m a pretty sentimental person. As I’ve gotten older and become a dad, I’ve become even more so. It doesn’t take much to turn on the waterworks these days.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Starting a podcast called “Scrambled: The Children’s Mental Health Podcast” with my friend, Nikki. We started the podcast to help educate and bring awareness to the topic of childhood mental illness. My family has had experience with this, and I wanted a way to reach out to other families to let them know they’re not alone. We tackle the subject honestly and with a bit of humor.
It really stinks when … my neighbors mow before me. It’s a running joke between my two neighbors. They always get to their yards first, so mine always looks awful. Like always.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Curious. I enjoy hearing people’s stories.
I always laugh … whenever I can. I think laughter is such an important part of life. It can lift someone up, and it is so important to laugh … even if it’s at your own expense.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? First my mom, Sandy. She passed in 2013, and I would love time with her again. Knowing her, she probably would insist on making the dinner for everyone! She was a great cook, so I wouldn’t mind that. Steve Hartman. He does a segment on CBS called “On the Road with Steve Hartman,” and he has the opportunity to tell the stories of ordinary people who have done or experienced extraordinary things. He was my idol when I was in the news business. Jason Bateman. I listen to his podcast and find him funny and interesting. I feel like that would be an entertaining conversation.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … catch up with my kids on their day.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … This one is hard. I want to say you’d have to ask those who knew me in high school. I’d like to say they thought I was kind. I really tried to be a friend to everyone.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Barack Obama once while he was campaigning for president in 2008. Someone offered to take a picture of me with him, and I declined because I was working for KHQA and didn’t find it appropriate. Then he’s elected president, so I could’ve had a picture with a president.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel somewhere for free.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … I don’t know. A million bucks is a lot of money.
America should be more concerned about … other people. I feel like everyone is so concerned about themselves. I think people need to think about other people more and be OK that not everyone has the same opinions.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … LifeSavers Pep O Mints. Sometimes they are hard to find. I buy in bulk.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook. I’m not sure why, but that’s usually the place I go.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Kids grow up fast — from every parent on the planet, but my wife’s aunt tweaked that advice a little bit. She says “enjoy every stage your kids are in.” Certain ages and stages definitely can be more challenging than others, but I find that every age brings new moments and memories.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … some sort of podcast or ‘90s country music.
I always get sentimental when … pretty much anything happens with my kids.
The older I get, the more I realize … it’s OK to feel young. I still feel 17 inside, until my body reminds me that I'm not.
If I had one "do-over," I would … I don’t like do-overs. It’s taken years for me to realize that everything happens for a reason. When something doesn’t go your way, you have to figure out how to learn from it.
My favorite item of clothing is … I have four pairs of Under Armour workout pants that I live in. Once I find something that I like, I get as much as I can.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s treat others as you would want to be treated. I try to instill this in my kids every day. I tried to remember this during my time at KHQA. I met people who were sometimes having their worst day/period of time in their life. I tried to treat everyone with respect and dignity, in hopes it made a bad day a little bit better. Plus, it costs nothing to be kind.
