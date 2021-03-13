When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... an archaeologist. I was always fascinated with Native American and Egyptian artifacts.
What would you rather be doing right now? Lately I’ve become hooked on playing MLB The Show 20 video game baseball. I’ve spent entirely too much time playing.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... back in high school and college, I played the electric guitar and had long hair.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? College graduation. Through grants and my own employment, I was able to graduate debt-free.
It really stinks when ... people don’t use common sense.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Skeptic.
I always laugh when ... my pets are playing in the house being silly.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Darrell Abbott, Vince Abbott and Gene Simmons. All musicians. Darrell and Vince because they were gone too soon and were in one of my favorite bands of all time, Pantera. Gene because he’s been a driving factor, both musically and business-wise, in one of the greatest bands of all time, Kiss. All three amazingly talented individuals.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... either play PS4 or watch TV.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a nerd. Still would apply.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... David Ellefson of the band Megadeth at a hotel in St. Louis.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to a sporting event or concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... skydive. I am terrified of heights.
America should be more concerned about ... getting people into politics who want to do their jobs instead of padding their egos and special interests.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... shoes. I worked retail for almost 20 years. I have entirely too many.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... MSN’s homepage. Just to get the news of the day.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Back when I started my first real job after college, my mom told me “do a good job.” It has stuck with me ever since.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... rock or country music. Mainly KZZK or Sirius/XM channels.
I always get sentimental when ... watching “Marley & Me.” I will cry at the end of this movie every time.
The older I get, the more I realize ... you can only change things in your own life. It’s up to others to make their own decisions.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have pursued sports harder. At one point when I was a teen, I tried out for the Braves and Cardinals minor league systems as a pitcher.
My favorite item of clothing is ... polo style shirts. You can wear them for work or for casual and are comfortable.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Try not to sweat the small stuff.