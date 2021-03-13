Chris Bruns, 46, has been the Pike County Housing Authority Executive Director for the past 9 1/2 years. Prior to that, he was the finance director at the Morgan County Housing Authority for about the same time. Bruns grew up in Winchester and moved to Jacksonville to finish high school and attend Illinois College. He has lived/worked in Central/West-Central Illinois his entire life. Bruns is a pet parent to one dog and two cats. An avid sports enthusiast, his favorite teams are the Atlanta Falcons, St. Louis Blues, Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Cavaliers.