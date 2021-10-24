When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an astronaut. My ad and I shared a love of space.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be in a cabin in the mountains! We love the mountains and wildlife. I’d also be open to a six-month hiatus in Italy.Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I have a fear of water (swimming/being in the deep end). I don’t even like the idea of flying over the ocean. Not sure how I plan on getting to Italy for that six-month hiatus.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my son graduated high school/college and the birth of our grandchildren.
It really stinks when … the person in front of you does not hold the door for the person behind, lack of turn signals and improper grammar.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Probably indecisive or comical. (I like to be funny.) I do like the word lollygag.
I always laugh when … I’m around my brother. We still act like kids and goof off together.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? It would have to be my dad and my grandchildren. My dad passed away in 2014 and did not have the opportunity to meet his great-grandchildren.At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … come home and enjoy the silence. No phone and no TV. It doesn’t stay quiet for long!
People who knew me in high school thought I was … the class clown.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I have not bumped into anyone famous (that I know of).
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to the moon.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … do anything that has to do with snakes, spiders or big bugs.
America should be more concerned about … This is a loaded question. America should be more concerned about pursuing the truth, limiting government involvement, continuing to fight for freedom and being kind to one another. Someone somewhere is always struggling with life. Kindness goes a long way.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … My husband has started prepping (because of the national shortage) so we have plenty of rice! He’s also a hunter, so we usually have a good amount of deer meat.When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … The first thing I go to is the weather (so I know what to wear or if I need an umbrella) and the next is a quick scroll through Facebook. I also check NASA’s website often.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My dad told me, a long time ago, to always be yourself — the good and the bad. People will either like you or they won’t.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Fleetwood Mac, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, the Eagles — anything. I love music!
I always get sentimental when … there’s anything that involves animals.
The older I get, the more I realize … several things! As you get older, priorities change. Money is not the most important thing. We have to enjoy small moments daily, stay true to who we are, keep a few close friends and not be afraid to be different or vulnerable. Show love whenever you can.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … probably have joined the Air Force when I was younger. A little late now.
My favorite item of clothing is … a scarf that I have held onto for 30-plus years. It was given to me by an elderly woman I took care of in a nursing home I worked at when I was younger. She gave it to me for Christmas in 1990. I can see her face in my mind like it was yesterday. That meant something to me.
If I’ve learned anything at all … You can’t please everyone, and there is no sense in trying!
