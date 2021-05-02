With CHRISTINE MURPHY
When I was a kid, I wanted to ... join the United States Air Force and fly.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hanging with my family, playing golf or making music — singing and playing the guitar and piano.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I enjoy playing the violin.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My family makes me proud — it’s impossible to pick just one. Watching the CEO students complete the program and stand at their trade show booth at the end of the year showcasing their personal business always makes me proud.
It really stinks when ... people put mustard on my cheeseburger.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Competitive, but when I asked my family this question, they said “mom.” Perhaps that’s my proudest moment!
I always laugh when ... I strive to find humor in everyday life, so I laugh often!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My parents. Pat Summit. There’s a number of songwriters, worship leaders and authors I’d love to have dinner with. I’ve exceeded my limit of three, but life is too short not to have dinner together, especially if I’m not the one cooking!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... spend time with my family and friends, sing or make music, head to the golf course, play pickleball with my kids, mow my yard or spend time outside.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... involved. There were very few clubs/organizations that I wasn’t involved with.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Darlene Zschech, songwriter and worship leader.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... play golf at Augusta National with my family.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... I always wanted to skydive, but the older I get, maybe that would take more than a million dollars.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... shoes.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... I browse Facebook to catch up on pictures of kids or friends, I enjoy listening to the newest worship music on YouTube and I’m usually creating something with Canva. I’m the person with 15 tabs open at all times.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Learn to listen, so you can listen to learn.” — Jerry Logan. Coach “Log” was a Hall of Fame basketball coach that I had the privilege of playing for as a Carthage Bluegirl. He also was a great support and mentor when I was coaching basketball.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... worship music, but I enjoy “old” country music. When my boys are with me, we like to play a “name that tune” game with ‘70s and ‘80s music.
I always get sentimental when ... I hear music. Songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “We are the Champions,” Olympic theme song, “Canon in D.” The list is long. Songs have memories attached.
The older I get, the more I realize ... relationships are everything, and time is money.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... I prefer to look forward and not backwards. There are certainly things I might do differently, but I believe our experiences can help prepare us and help others along the way.
My favorite item of clothing is ... shoes. You can never have too many, and they complete the outfit.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Everyone has a story to share, but we are often in too big of a hurry to stop, listen or even notice. Serving others and taking a genuine interest in people is something I try to do. A simple smile will go a long way in making someone’s day a little brighter.