With CLAIRE REED
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a teacher or nurse. I always knew I wanted to work in a field with kids.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be traveling abroad exploring new places and cultures.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I enjoy cleaning and organizing everything. I believe everything should have a “home.”
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Tough choice. I would say it is a tie between graduating college with a job waiting for me and purchasing a house on my own at 22.
It really stinks when ... people lie and hold unnecessary grudges.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passionate.
I always laugh when ... people fall or hurt themselves unexpectedly. It is not my intention, but it just happens. I get this, unfortunately, from my mom.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my Grandma Margie Reed, my Grandpa Kenneth Roman and my former student Troy Lucas. These three individuals have preceded me in death, some before I even was born. I was never given the opportunity to meet my grandmother as she passed when my father was young; to this day I wonder what she was like. Secondly, I would invite my grandpa and former student because I never got to say goodbye. Those conversations would mean the world to me.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... work more. I cannot relax ever. I enjoy torturing myself by filling my time with three jobs and endless projects. Saying no is rarely in my vocabulary.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... intimidating. I am known to be very blunt and opinionated. What you see is what you get type of person.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... travel, anywhere!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... scuba dive. I love the ocean and marine life, but I’ll stay above the food chain.
America should be more concerned about ... the shortage in teachers and all careers for that matter.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... shoes. They are my weakness and favorite item to purchase.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... Amazon or Pinterest. Retail therapy and DIY projects are my jam.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? People of accomplishment rarely sit back and let things happen to them. They go out and happen to things. Don’t play small; they are going to talk about you anyway, so give them a good reason.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... various genres of music; however, country is my go-to.
I always get sentimental when ... I can provide opportunities, supplies and love to my students. Times are tough for a lot of families and kids. Being able to watch them grow and get out into the community has been the biggest blessing in my career!
The older I get, the more I realize ... quality over quantity is becoming truer in all scenarios of life. Also, that with age your parents aren’t so bad to have around.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... study abroad and try new things. I was terrified to explore and truly be me in fear of breaking the traditional “mold” that society surrounded me with. Learning to be myself in all aspects of life earlier would have made me grow to the individual I am today sooner.
My favorite item of clothing is ... shoes, specifically tennis shoes/sneakers. You can never have too many, and there are constantly new ones on the market!
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s you can’t change what you refuse to control.