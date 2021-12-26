When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher because I had many great teachers when I was growing up.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love the beach and spending time with my grandchildren.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I love to ride on our Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I decided to go back to college.
It really stinks when … people are late.What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Punctual.
I always laugh when … I am with my grandchildren. They are really fun to be with!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my sister, brother-in-law and my mom. My sister and brother-in-law live in Louisiana, and I miss them. I know seeing them would put such a big smile on my Mom’s face.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a hot bath.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … shy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … meeting Richard Simmons.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to the beach!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … hold a snake.
America should be more concerned about … children’s education.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … clothes. I have a lot of clothes.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … news because I want to be informed on things in the world.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My mom always told me to treat people how you want to be treated.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … country music.
I always get sentimental when … I hold babies.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is short. Live every moment to the fullest.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have went to college straight out of high school.
My favorite item of clothing is … my pink robe. I have had it 20-plus years, and it looks like it is new. It is just the right weight, and it always makes me feel warm and cozy.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it is never too late to finish your education!
