When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a vet or perhaps a photographer/journalist for an organization like National Geographic, mainly due to my love of animals and how informational Nat Geo seemed in regards to wildlife.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be outside. Anything outdoors. Fishing, gardening, grilling, camping. You name it.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I have a novelty sock fetish. I like having several pairs of fun socks to choose from.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moments are really summed up by seeing my children react to things in an empathetic, caring way. I am so proud of my kids and how they treat other people.
It really stinks when … you need to make an important call or connection and you are given an automated system of questions or put on hold.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Family man.
I always laugh when … I send out my morning group text message to my wife and kids wishing them a good day. They all always respond to the group chat with funny comments and banter towards one another. It’s a humorous beginning to our days that way.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Albert Einstein — who would not want to learn and understand more from this guy? Though he may talk above my understanding. Socrates — I feel that in some ways he has been credited as one of the first moral philosophers of the Western world. I would be curious as to what his take is on today’s world. Abraham Lincoln — This could be frowned upon or praised upon by different views. I would enjoy conversing with Lincoln due to his role in what some could easily argue was the greatest moral, political and constitutional crisis in United States history.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … ideally, during this time of year, I like to hang out in the garden and/or watch my silly chickens.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … This is a tough one that I may never know. I am sure it is not the person that I have become.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’m not sure I have an unforgettable brush. I guess you consider that I recently almost could have met Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones as I walked by the film set while in New Orleans recently. Sorry, no exciting story here!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … do absolutely nothing. I find those are some of our more enjoyable evenings when we have no obligations or plans.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … allow my work ethic to change.
America should be more concerned about … breaking down social/racial/economic barriers instead of creating silos or barriers around our differences.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … eggs. Our birds will keep us in stock.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … read the news. It is not always positive, but I like to stay informed.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I have had a plethora of individuals that have provided good advice in my life. I cannot recall the exact person or if I had read this, but I believe in this advice – Life is about managing expectations, most of all your own.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … podcasts. I have always enjoyed music, but I find myself listening to more podcasts these days.
I always get sentimental when … I see individuals struggling or coping with circumstances in their life. We all have tough times in our lives, so when I see someone going through one, I feel the urge to relate.
The older I get, the more I realize … that despite the concept of time not changing (60 seconds is a minute; 60 minutes is an hour), it somehow goes so much faster the older we get. Cherish and slow it down the best you can.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … I am not sure I would change anything. I believe our experiences, blessings and afflictions are what creates the people we have become. I am not sure I would be the person I am today if things were done differently.
My favorite item of clothing is … a simple white t-shirt. It is a multi-use type of clothing. I can wear it under my button-up dress clothes, yet I can wear it with shorts. No matter the other clothing you are wearing (jeans, cargo shorts), the white T-shirt will match.If I’ve learned anything at all … it is that so much of our “personal” world is based upon perception. Positive thoughts do bring about more positive outcomes (even if it is “perception”).
