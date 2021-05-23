When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... There for a while, I was enamored with Jim McMahon and the 1985 Bears, so I’ll say I wanted to be a football player. But like most kids, I went through several phases and interests growing up.
What would you rather be doing right now? Preparing a good meal.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I participated in the Illinois State Geography Bee in junior high.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I’m going to ignore the question and say the birth of our daughter!
It really stinks when ... I buy a good cut of meat or a fresh piece of produce, and then I forget to use them until after they’ve expired.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Eclectic.
I always laugh when ... our daughter has long conversations in a language only she knows.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? George Washington Carver, Viktor Frankl, Edmund Hillary. There were to too many to choose from. Each had astonishing experiences and perspectives from which we can learn.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... cook a good meal, or if it’s been a really long day, order food and relax with the family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a renaissance man (or an oddball).
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... have a quiet night at home.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... go deep sea diving.
America should be more concerned about ... economic inequality and corporate welfare. No company’s executive should be making billions of dollars while its employees earn such low ages that they rely on SNAP benefits to get by.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... power tools.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... news sites to stay on top of current events and sports sites to distract myself from what I learned on the news sites.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Time is one thing they’re not making any more of. My dad. And “Don’t die ‘til you’re dead.” Mississippi John Hurt.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... NPR or sports.
I always get sentimental when ... I’m spending time with Tallulah.
The older I get, the more I realize ... you’ve got to take care of your body.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... It’s hard to pick one. There have been many times when I wish I had been kinder and more patient with the people in my life.
My favorite item of clothing is ... any well-worn pair of jeans. (No story ... they’re just comfortable.)
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s to approach life with a sense of gratitude.