When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher or a nurse, but my mother and her two sisters, my aunts, were all teachers, so that’s what I was going to be.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting on the dock in Branson at Lake Taneycomo fishing.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I like to fish. People think that’s just unusual for an old woman to like to fish, but I fished with my parents when I was a kid.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Watching my children grow up and succeed.
It really stinks when … people have no respect for the laws or the police or each other.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Probably talkative. El always said that I would talk to a box of rocks. I never met a stranger.
I always laugh when … I watch my little great-grandson play.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I’d like my husband to be there and the friends we always went to dinner with – Charlotte and George Spear and Bill and Elaine Alberts. I miss them all.
At the end of a really long day, I like to … kick back and read a book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … very busy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’ve met a lot of great ballplayers, but I think it was the one that went into movies. Chuck Connors, the Rifleman, was El’s roommate when both played for Los Angeles, which then was a Cubs farm team. He was a character, and he died too early.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go out with my husband again.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … change my lifestyle.
America should be more concerned about … each other.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … shoes. I like to shop.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook to find out about my friends and relatives.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Probably “don’t sweat the small things.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … This dates me, but it would be Andy Williams or Nat King Cole.
I always get sentimental when … I’m not a very sentimental person, I don’t think.
The older I get, the more I realize … family is everything.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … maybe have studied harder.
My favorite item of clothing is … my Cubs clothes. I own a lot of Cub clothes. El was with the Cubs 28 years while he was a catcher, a coach, a manager and a scout.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s to have patience. This too shall pass.
