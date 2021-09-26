When I was a kid, I secretly wanted to be … Tinker Bell that flew out of the Disney Castle during the fireworks show. What would be more fun than zip lining each night! Realistically, though, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be at the beach playing in the ocean with my family.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … since marrying my husband I’ve become fairly handy. I can paint, install backsplash, lay flooring, drywall, lay decking. He’s taught me quite a bit.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Graduating from Quincy University, cum laude, with my bachelor’s degree in education while raising three boys.
It really stinks when … people have preconceived notions of others or their situations. We never really know what others are dealing with, and judging them or their situation doesn’t help anything.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? If you ask my parents, they would say facetious. I like to think I have a sense of humor.
I always laugh when … I get together with Amber, my best friend of 25 years. Even though the world has us pulled in a million different directions, we always have a blast when we get together.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I’m going to break the rules on this one a bit. I would invite my parents, Larry and Ginny Householder, and then I would invite their parents. Except for my Grandma Mae, my grandparents passed either before I was born or when I was young. I know my parents miss them, and it would be nice to sit down as an adult and get to hear their stories and memories.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax at home with my family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I’m not really sure what people thought. I had a small select group of friends and didn’t really run in any particular social group.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I once met the singer Montel Jordan while at Disney World; although, his fame was short-lived.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel to Alaska with my husband. My husband made a promise to his late grandmother that he would visit Alaska, since she never did, and I want to help fulfill that promise.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit my job. I work for the best district alongside the best educators and administrators there are. I have created a second family with my Quincy Public Schools colleagues and love the relationships I form with students.
America should be more concerned about … the image we reflect onto our children, in the manner of how we treat others. As adults, we need to be role models to not only our children but children all around us. We cannot control the world, but we can work to change it among us. Teach acceptance. Teach understanding. Teach respect. Teach forgiveness, and most importantly teach love.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … children’s books. I have books that range from preschool to junior high level, but you can never have too many books.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook. I have family and friends all over the country, and it’s an easy way to keep up with them.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Not advice from someone in my life, but I have always thought this quote was powerful. “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.” Ralph Waldo Emerson
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … It depends if my children or husband are with me trying to control the radio. Usually it’s a wide range from pop, country, Christian or rock.
I always get sentimental when … looking back on old pictures.
The older I get, the more I realize … my parents were almost always right. When I was younger, I felt I held most of the answers, but in hindsight, they were usually right on just about everything, and I appreciate them and their wisdom more than ever.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … While everyone says this, it is true. I wouldn’t re-do anything. Each celebration or obstacle I have had in life has brought me to the place where I am now, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.
My favorite item of clothing is … No story behind them and no particular pair, but any good pair of flip-flops. I wear them until the snow comes.
If I’ve learned anything at all … You have to embrace the seasons of life. The good will always outweigh the bad. You just have to find the silver lining and live each day to its fullest.