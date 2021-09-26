Erin Henkenmeier, 40, was brown and raised in Quincy. She has been married to her amazing husband David (Dutch) Henkenmeier for four years. She is the mom of three boys, Colin, Braden and Bentley, and the bonus mom to Audrey and Cole. Henkenmeier has spent the past 10 years teaching for Quincy Public Schools and currently works at Iles. When not at a sporting event for one of the kids, she enjoys baking, traveling and spending time with family and friends.