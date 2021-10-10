When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a game warden. I foolishly thought that would mean I could hunt more.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hunting and working my three Labrador retrievers.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I am not good at climbing ladders/trees due to a couple bad experiences. It is a good thing the deer hunters never figured this one out.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I received the Medal of Valor.
It really stinks when … people say “THEY need to do something.” If you think something needs to change, that always happens with “I will do something” or “we will do something.” THEY never get things done.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Persistent.
I always laugh when … doing anything outdoors when kids are involved. You never know what they are going to say or do.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Grandpa Stark and my Dad. They taught me about everything I know, but they were not able to pass on all of what they knew. Then for entertainment, someone like a Nancy Peolosi. Grandpa was a farmer, and his filter was non-existent, so I would love to hear him school someone liberal like Nancy.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … get the dogs out for a run.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … country.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf. This was right after the Gulf War. We talked for almost an hour about hunting, which was one of his passions.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … get away on a Canada trip.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … change my basic lifestyle.
America should be more concerned about … really doing something good for the environment. By that I mean the planting of trees, protecting/restoring habitat type things, not the feel good environmentalism of recycling glass or banning plastic straws.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … studies, data sets and historical documents about Quincy Bay. The file cabinets have overflowed. I am well into the “box it” level.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Missouri Department of Conservation webpages to try to keep up to date for the conservation groups I am part of.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The most important part of your duties from day one is to train your replacement. That came from my First Sgt. Henderson. It was all about continuity of the mission.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … talk radio.
I always get sentimental when … I see kids outdoors hunting or fishing and carrying on the outdoors tradition.
The older I get, the more I realize … that the most valuable resource is time. So when you are part of a group of people that are willing to donate their time to a cause, you are with people that really care.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … not change anything good or bad, that whole “butterfly effect” thing.
My favorite item of clothing is … an old blue Eddie Bauer sweatshirt. I am not allowed to wear it any place except home.
If I’ve learned anything at all … This is from my law enforcement career. The vast majority of people are good, and most of the problems are caused by the same people over and over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.