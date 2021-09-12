Gregg Mealiff, 42, is owner of Mealiff Insurance and Financial Services/financial professional with Prudential Advisors. He and his amazing wife Beth have three children — Nolan, 9, Brenna, 7 and Ian, 4 ½ (if you ask him). Mealiff loves spending time with family and friends, wherever that takes them — biking, hiking, swimming, camping, a trip to the city, the zoo, just hanging out on the back patio. If it’s with family and friends, Mealiff has a good time, or at the least, a story to tell.