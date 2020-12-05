With HEATHER HAYDEN
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... working in the construction field. Since I can remember, I’ve gravitated toward construction. When I was in kindergarten, my dad handed me a hammer, some nails and a piece of wood, and I was kind of hooked. My mom and dad flipped a few houses and were always in the middle of a project, so it just came to me.
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time in my wood shop.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... my dad let me drive a tractor by myself when I was in the second grade.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I was crowned Miss Pike County.
It really stinks when ... I hear people whine when they really have nothing to complain about.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Volunteer.
I always laugh when ... I watch my kids interact and listen to their stories of what they were doing when they were growing up.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus. Seriously, can you imagine? My Grandpa Scheiwe. I never knew him, and I would just like to see what type of man he was. My mom. She was taken quickly from us, and I just miss her.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax, whether it be by getting online or watching TV or taking a walk.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a gearhead.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I worked at a bowling alley in college. The band Poison came there, and we got to hang out with them after hours. Yep, I got Brett Michaels’ autograph. My daughter throws for the UT Volunteers, and we have gotten to meet several Olympians including Deanna Price, Christian Coleman, Gwen Berry and Stamatia Scarvelis.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... hang out with my sister.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... spend it on a house or a car.
America should be more concerned about ... the impact of social media.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... beef. We raise our own, and it’s the best!
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Pinterest. I am typically looking for ideas for my newest project.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My son, Cole, is a nurse. He works with people who may be dealing with very traumatic situations, and sometimes their best sides don’t come out. I asked him how he dealt with it, and he just stated, “Mom, you don’t know what a person has gone through in life or even that day. You just need to understand and not take it personally.” I try to pass that on. It is so true.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Christian, rock or country.
I always get sentimental when ... I look through old photographs.
The older I get, the more I realize ... life’s too short.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... save more money.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I would have to say that I am not a clothes person. There are many other treasures like furniture or antiques that have been passed down to me from my mother, grandmother, and they mean way more to me than a piece of clothing.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Always treat someone the way you want to be treated, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.