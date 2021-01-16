When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... in roller derby until I was about 9 because I loved to roller skate. Then I had aspirations to be a court reporter. My dad was a circuit court judge, and I loved being in the courthouse with him.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be hiking or cross country skiing. I am definitely a winter girl.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I love the Oxygen channel. I’m especially fascinated at how genetic genealogy is helping solve cold cases. I would rather watch a show about an unsolved case than go to a movie theater.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I returned to school at age 46 to work on my master’s degree. It was terrifying to be in a classroom again —things had changed! Receiving my master’s degree was a personal goal and major accomplishment.
It really stinks when ... people are not honest with you.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Enthusiastic.
I always laugh when ... little kids tell you exactly how life is. They are so honest and open, and the funniest things come from the perspectives of little ones.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? The truth is I would just like another opportunity to speak to and see my grandparents again, especially my grandfathers. They were such unique men, and I miss them. My third person would be Amelia Earhart because she was such an inspirational figure for women. And of course there is the mystery of what happened to her, so maybe she could tell me.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... go for a quiet walk or decompress over a long conversation with my significant other Michael.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... smart and athletic.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... George Foreman in Kansas City on one of his promotional tours for the George Foreman grill in the 1990s. He was the nicest man! And his hands were the softest hands I’ve ever had the chance to shake!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... see my kids.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... bungee jump. Just no.
America should be more concerned about ... finding compromises and working together instead of seeking the extremes and spewing hate towards others. We all have valuable opinions and have had valuable experiences. No one should ever belittle another human because they believe differently or have a different point of view. I have found over the years that somewhere in the middle is where most of us reside, and where most of us can agree to work together to better whatever cause is in front of us.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... workout equipment. I have everything I need in my basement, or I’ll just go hike.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... news sites and YouTube. I love to read or hear multiple views on news stories. YouTube simply has everything you could ever want to listen to or watch.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Listen to what someone is saying and then respond to them. Don’t listen to someone and then react to what they are saying. There is a huge difference between responding and reacting. Celeste Headlee has a great TED Talks called “How to Have a Good Conversation.” It is definitely worth a listen.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... My finger is usually on seek. I’ll listen to pop, classic rock, classical or country, especially Keith Urban. And I love the Shawn Mendez and Zac Brown Band CMT Crossroads collaborations. Those are on repeat right now.
I always get sentimental when ... I look at old pictures of my childhood or go for a drive around locations that were really important to me when I was growing up.
The older I get, the more I realize ... we need to slow down, enjoy the moment and let go of negative things that drain us.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... continue playing volleyball on my college team. I played my freshman year, but a coaching change happened, and I felt I was too busy doing other activities. I wish I would have stayed on the team longer.
My favorite item of clothing is ... It isn’t clothing, but my first pair of hiking boots are my favorite thing. They’ve taken me to some of the most beautiful locations in the United States. They also represent going out on my own, finding peace, being independent and strong and facing challenges. I’ll probably keep them forever.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s to trust myself and my instincts.