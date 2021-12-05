When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a meteorologist — and I am proud to say I accomplished that goal through my college studies and previous work experience! However I found it is usually more interesting to track the weather on my own time than report it as a profession.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love to travel. New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco are some of my favorite cities to explore.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’m 28 years old. I seem to have gotten a lot of surprised responses when I announce that. I wonder, is my hairline receding?
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? One of my proudest moments was finishing college.
It really stinks when … people talk over each other.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Ambitious.
I always laugh when … I hear an off-the-wall joke or one of those moments when someone says something in conversation and a second later you say, “wait, what?”
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? This is always a difficult question and constantly evolving for me! Right now, I would choose Abraham Lincoln, Neil Armstrong and Oprah. Lincoln because he is obviously such an iconic figure in American (and Illinois) history and integral in reuniting our nation. Armstrong with his influence and experience in space exploration. And Oprah … just because. (And she would probably do great in facilitating conversation at this hypothetical dinner table!)
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax and reflect on the day and what needs to be done tomorrow. Years ago, I would have said turn on the TV or some other entertainment. Now, I think it is critical to have a moment to be still and reflect in our increasingly connected world.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … most likely to become famous. I’m not sure if I have accomplished that yet — or if I want to!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Billy Crystal in Hollywood a few years ago at a film festival. He was very laid-back and approachable, but I was in awe feeling like I was speaking to Mike Wazowski (“Monsters, Inc.”). Also, I met Sally Field at that same festival.I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel somewhere new.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit my job. No matter how much money you have, I always think it’s important to have a routine and sense of purpose. Money and material possessions cannot buy that.
America should be more concerned about … unity, because we have become increasingly divided — friends and family lost over “political views,” which is just, objectively, a tragedy.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … computer keyboards and mice. I can set you up with a late ‘90s era beige-colored set if you ever need one!
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook. Sometimes I realize I don’t even need to check anything. In the past, I have blocked Facebook from my browser to avoid that and going down the endless scroll rabbit hole (aka News Feed).
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Things don’t stay the same forever. I have forgotten who told me that. But it is so true and versatile across many aspects of life.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Lately, as my friends will tell you, I have gotten into a big No Doubt (‘90s Gwen Stefani) kick. I also love R.E.M. and highly recommend checking out the AJR brothers. If you hear this combination of artists on a local jukebox, I’m probably somewhere in the venue.
I always get sentimental … at a good music concert. The music plus the lights, effects and crowd unity is a very powerful force I hadn’t experienced until the past couple of years and is so cathartic.
The older I get, the more I realize … the perception of time seems to be speeding up.
If I had one “do-over,” … it would have been college. I am very proud of what I accomplished in school, but with so many choices of fields to study, it is hard to decide!
My favorite item of clothing is … my olive-colored cardigan I have had for a couple of years. I got it through one of those online curated clothing subscription services and still wear it regularly. It has been impossible to find it since.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it is to not take things too seriously and to identify and remove toxicity from my life. Additionally, empathy is one of the most important life skills/capabilities to possess.
