When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a missionary. That was when I was in kindergarten. Since I was young, I have always wanted to tell others about Jesus Christ. I was never called to foreign missions, but I try to be a missionary in some form every day.
What would you rather be doing right now? My favorite thing to do is spending time with my family. Beyond that, I like to BBQ, play board games, travel a bit and just try to enjoy life.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I really can’t think of anything. I’m generally willing to share things about myself even when they make me look silly.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I don’t really look back at any times beyond those as my proudest moments. I try to get up every day and do the best at whatever it is that I’m doing. If I’m giving it my all, then that is something to be proud of, I think.
It really stinks when … people aren’t genuine.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? There are a lot of positive words that I hope people think of when they think of me. I’ll leave that to everyone else’s opinion. However, the word loquacious has been tossed around a lot ever since I was younger. It fits.
I always laugh when … my daughter is being silly. She makes me laugh nearly every day. That and when I tell an awesome dad joke. I think that’s a requirement as a father.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my mother, father and daughter. My daughter was born about a year after my mother passed away, so, my mother and daughter never got to meet each other. I would love to give each of them that opportunity.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … ask my wife and daughter how their days went. We all get to share our days and unwind a bit.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a fun guy to be around.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … The closest instance I have is that I was on a phone call with a small group of people talking with President George W. Bush when he ran for president.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a trip with my family. It doesn’t matter where really. It’s about the journey and who you are spending time with that makes it great.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … intentionally do anything that would damage my personal reputation and Christian testimony.
America should be more concerned about … objective truth. We live in a world where truth is allowed to be fluid. There are objective truths, and not acknowledging truth opens us up to a lot of potential problems as a society.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Monopoly boards. I collect officially licensed Monopoly boards. I have over 150 versions in my collection. My wife even had a custom cabinet made for me to display my collection.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … generally I’m looking to connect with family and friends, looking for news and other information, and sometimes I’m just looking for a little entertainment.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My Dad always told me growing up that “you can’t argue with stupidity.” His point really goes back to the objective truth that I talked about earlier. Sometimes people refuse to see a valid point even if there are overwhelming facts in front of them. When that happens, there’s not much you can do but try to help them see the truth and move along.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … something country, or a lot of times I will play musical soundtracks which include Disney movies.
I always get sentimental when … Generally, the things that get me the most are things that are showing family issues through the high and low instances in life.
The older I get, the more I realize … passing along needed information and ideals to our future generations is super important. Each generation inherits the previous generations’ positives and negatives. We need to leave them in the best situation as a society that we can.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … Everything that has happened to me so far has led to where I am today. There are always going to be ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change that. You take those moments, and you learn from them and continue on down the road.
My favorite item of clothing is … I have a ring with my mother’s fingerprint on it. I don’t wear it often, but that is a pretty neat thing that my wife gave me the Christmas after my mother passed away.
If I’ve learned anything at all … You have to be willing to learn something new every day. Learning is a lifelong process.
