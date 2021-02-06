When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... Unrealistically, I wanted to be a famous singer or actress. I loved watching award shows and getting the latest magazines with all my favorite celebrities on them. I say unrealistically because my talents were not (and still are not) in singing or acting. Realistically, I wanted to be a meteorologist. I was fascinated with watching the Weather Channel.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be reading a book. I love a good “escape from reality” so I can kind of tune out any worries or stress from the day.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I am not a social butterfly. I am more comfortable at observing conversations than I am being in the center of or starting them, especially if it’s with people I hardly know. Some of my family and friends might say I could talk their head off, though.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Neither of those have happened (yet), but I would say my proudest moment would be finally graduating from college in 2018 after taking a 10-year “absence.” I credit that to projects or tasks that my boss, Elizabeth White, has given me over the years of working at FNBG to have finally realized that I wanted to go back and finish my bachelor’s degree and especially earn it in business administration. My 18-year-old self would have thought I was crazy to pick that area of study.
It really stinks when ... people purposely try to drain your energy or self-confidence when they are not having a good day, or they have an inflated sense of their own importance ... and when people don’t use turn signals.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Awkward. I am not sure if it’s a touch of social anxiety, clumsiness or just my whole personality, but I could probably write a book on the various awkward moments that I have had all the way back to my childhood. People might associate a lack of confidence or negativity towards it, but I have learned to embrace it with positivity and a lot of humor. I read once that it’s great advantage to turn your weaknesses into strengths, so I try to embrace all the awkward things about me or that happen to me.
I always laugh when ... I am with my mom. She never fails to make me smile or laugh. Also, my boyfriend, Jeremy, is good at making me laugh, especially when I don’t even have to tell him that I need it. I’m blessed to have good friends that I can laugh with, too.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? With no hesitation, two of the people would be my grandparents, Meribeth (Granny) and Terry (Papa). I lost my granny 20 years ago this August, and I still feel like it was just yesterday. I unexpectedly lost my Papa a couple months ago. There are not enough words to describe how special they are to me. There are so many questions that I would want to ask them, but just to be able to see them healthy and happy and tell them that I love them would be enough. The third person would probably be a request by them. Knowing my grandparents, they would want me to invite Jesus.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax when I get home and hopefully not have to prepare a meal. It might include reading a book, listening to music or watching a movie or television show.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... quiet? I am not sure on this one. I spent most of my freshman and sophomore year in the hospital after I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. I think I mostly spent my junior and senior years of high school trying to just keep my head above water. I kept to myself a lot and chose to be a homebody more times than choosing to be with friends.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... One of the “fortunate” things about being a kid diagnosed with a serious illness or disease is possibly meeting someone who is famous for something. I was a frequent patient at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and was lucky enough to get visits from two St. Louis Blues players and Mike Matheny when he was a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. I got autographs and a couple items that had the Blues and Cardinals logos on them too.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... if we weren’t in a pandemic, I would go to Hawaii again. Hawaii sounds nice and warm right now.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... quit a job. My mother is the very definition of hard work and taught me about the value of a dollar when I was young. I would want to keep working so I wouldn’t take for granted what I have learned from her.
America should be more concerned about ... losing respect or at least not showing kindness for others simply because they do not share the same opinion or belief that you do.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... cardigans and scarves. I don’t think you can ever have too many of those items, but I probably have enough cardigans for every season and scarves for all occasions and some holidays.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Pinterest or Twitter. I go to Pinterest if I need an inspirational quote, new recipe or a laugh. I go to Twitter if I want to see any updates on my favorite sports team or I check to see if there are new tweets from the people that I follow just for a laugh or for motivational purposes.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? There are two pieces of advice that stick with me every day. When I started my 20s, my mom once told me to make goals to work towards in order to feel like I am making progress with things in my life. My boss, Elizabeth White, once told me to not let anyone or anything stand in the way of my success. You must prove to yourself that you can succeed at whatever task or issue that comes your way, which benefits the work that you do, your team and the entire company.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... I usually switch between a few radio stations. Typically, I listen to ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s and current music with a splash of ‘50s to ‘70s mixed in. It depends on my mood, but it could be anything between country, pop, rock or the occasional popular hip-hop/rap song that I only sing in my car.
I always get sentimental when ... I look at old photo albums or the old VHS tapes of family memories, especially ones with my Granny and Papa Smith.
The older I get, the more I realize ... not everyone has the same heart as you, so that means you must remember that not everyone will put in the same or even more effort than you.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have tried a completely different major in college than the one my adviser stuck me with (political science) when I told her I did not want to major in history. I am somewhat of a history nerd, but I discovered that I was not meant to study it for a career.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a souvenir shirt that I got when I visited Boston in 2017. I wanted a shirt with a “friendly” Boston phrase on it and found it on the last cart of the last area of the final place that I had gone to for souvenirs. I dread the day that the printing of the letters starts to wear off the shirt.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Always, always keep the faith because without hope you cease to live.