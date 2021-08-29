When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a wildlife biologist. I always loved being in the outdoors.
What would you rather be doing right now? Bowhunting anything.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … when I was a young child, I lived in the same public housing authority that I manage today.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Seeing my children mature into good, honest adults.
It really stinks when … people are so polarized and unreasonable that they do not care to find common ground to try to get along.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Effort. I tend to put everything I have into achieving things important to me. Twenty years ago, I would have said bulletproof. Getting older corrected that cockiness.
I always laugh when … I hear about the next new conspiracy theory.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, Imogene. She passed away in March, and one more chance to visit with her would be nice. My wife because you can’t spend too much time with your best friend. And Aldo Leopold. He was a land conservationist who died in 1948. I would love to pick his brain about conservation and habitat.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go outside and shoot a bow or walk around in the woods. Basically just be outdoors.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … maybe somewhat shy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I do not have much here, but I did bump into former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes in a Subway in Virginia, Illinois once. He looked at me and said hi. I am sure he wanted to say more, but I probably intimidated him …
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel with my wife!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … care about professional sports and its overpaid athletes.
America should be more concerned about … living up to its reputation of being the greatest nation in the world. We are not the leader we claim to be in many areas, but we certainly could be if we could all agree on the things that actually define a great nation.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … wood arrow shafts. I have around 18,000 of them. I bowhunt squirrels and lose or break lots of arrows.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … sites that discuss land and habitat improvement. I really enjoy learning about and practicing conservation and habitat improvement on lands we own.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Year ago I sat in a duck blind and told my grandfather Louie that I was going to get married. He said to me, “You better get an understanding with that woman about your hunting and fishing.” The “understanding” continues to be a work in progress.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … all forms of rock music.
I always get sentimental when … I sit down and look through old family picture albums. It takes me right back to all of the milestones in life and brings a flush of memories and emotions — especially those pictures of my children when they were much younger. That time truly does go by too quickly.
The older I get, the more I realize … the family, friends and staff around me are more responsible for my achievements than I am.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … propose to my wife again. We were flat broke, and the first proposal was lame. I am surprised she even agreed to do it.
My favorite item of clothing is … an old green hat with a blue band around it that I wear when I am hunting. I bought it at Walmart a long time ago for just a couple dollars. It’s not a hunting hat, but I use it for that purpose. That hat has been on hundreds of adventures with me over the years. It still has some magic left in it, too.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that as a group of people we are likely dumber due to the invention of the internet — and it should be the other way around.