When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... I didn’t know what I wanted to be, but in high school, I was convinced that it would be something related to music because I really enjoyed how fulfilling it was.
What would you rather be doing right now? Right now I am watching the Kansas City Chiefs. I am definitely a Chiefs fan as well as a Green Bay Packers fan.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I was born on the fourth day of the month in 1944 and was the fourth member of my family, so my favorite number is four.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my wife and I toured Israel and we walked where Jesus walked.
It really stinks when ... my laptop messes up.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Sincere.
I always laugh when ... I watch Victor Borge.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Bach, Beethoven and Brahms because I admire their work.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... go home and enjoy a nice dinner.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a perfectionist.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... when I met David Halen, the concertmaster of St. Louis Symphony following a solo concert he performed at Hannibal-LaGrange University through the Hannibal Concert Association.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... attend a Chiefs game in person.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... play the lottery.
America should be more concerned about ... abortion because it is killing unborn babies who are being created in God’s own image.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... violin music.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Apple music.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “If at first you don’t succeed, try again” from my grandma.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Bott Radio.
I always get sentimental when ... watching movies that portray tragic circumstances but have a happy ending.
The older I get, the more I realize ... I don’t know.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have practiced violin more.
My favorite item of clothing is ... jeans because they help me to relax.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s that you can’t work your way to heaven. (Ephesians 2:8-9)