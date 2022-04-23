When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a history teacher. I enjoyed going to the Civil War reenactment each year in Keokuk and visiting the Lincoln sites in Springfield and New Salem.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be at the ballpark taking in a Cardinals game. Springtime and a ballgame with my father sound perfect right about now!
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’m a horrible singer. On occasion, I catch myself singing at work over my earbuds in my office. I bet my colleagues think “what is that awful noise?”
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Probably my friends and I graduating from college together. Seeing all of our families there and people we love who helped us along the way was very special.
It really stinks when … hmmm. I‘m not sure, when people don’t flush the toilet maybe?
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Blessed.
I always laugh when … I watch Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live with Colin Jost and Michael Che. They are a great combo and are quite funny. And my little cousins always are saying something funny or doing something that makes me laugh – they are a ton of fun.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Stan Musial – a great baseball player and humanitarian who also was devoted in his faith. St. Padre Pio – he lived a truly fascinating life focused on serving others. My late grandmother Marjorie Heisler – she meant so much to me and our family, and we miss her greatly.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … wind down with a good book. I am always adding books to my “to read” list.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet and soft-spoken. That is until you get to know me, then I’m very talkative and outgoing.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’ve met four United States presidents.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … visit old friends. I have some great friends that I do not get to see often enough.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … root for the Chicago Cubs! Chicago has a great fanbase, and Wrigley Field is a national treasure, but I’m a Cards fan through and through.
America should be more concerned about … the division and discord in our country. Events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine should have brought us closer together, but it feels at times like it has only brought about more division and partisanship. There’s far more that unites us than divides us, and our common citizenship is something we should celebrate! Like that Kenny Chesney song goes, “can’t we all just get along?”
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … probably ballcaps. I have way too many of them, and truth be told, I find myself only wearing the same few regularly. After all, you can only wear one at a time.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … lately it’s been the Hallow app – incredible content!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? I have two: “Be kind. Always,” from my parents, and “follow your heart” from my first supervisor and good friend Ed Phelan.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … most likely a song by George Strait or Eric Church or a podcast on Spotify.
I always get sentimental when … I see those advertisements for dog rescue – I’d adopt them all if I could. Growing up our family pet, Snoopy, was a rescue from the shelter in Hancock County, and he brought so much joy to my childhood.
The older I get, the more I realize … sleep is great. Why as a kid did I despise naps?!
If I had one “do-over,” I would … study abroad for a semester in college when given the opportunity. That would have been a very enriching experience, and I wish I would have enacted upon it.
My favorite item of clothing is … my WIU T-shirts. There are some awesome memories associated with those shirts. WIU and Macomb are very special to me and home to some of the greatest people in the world. You can catch me wearing my purple and gold shirts often. Go Leathernecks!
If I’ve learned anything at all … Make more time for the people you love. Life’s a blessing, and some moments you never get back.
