When I was a kid, I wanted to … serve in the military. I had several members of my family serve in various branches including the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling and watching live theater and music concerts.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … in high school I drove a ‘69 Chrysler Newport sedan. It was baby pooh green with a white vinyl top, and yes, it was as big as a whale.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Receiving an award for my first-ever performance on the QCT stage. I had not performed since college prior to that, over 18 years.
It really stinks when … my eyeglasses get wet!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Punny.
I always laugh when … I tell dad jokes. My jokes are for my enjoyment. If someone else laughs, that’s just a bonus.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandpa, mom and dad. All of them have passed away, and I would love to see them one more time.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … listen to music.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … the glue that held the group together.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Big Bird. It was amazing!I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … see my favorite band, Larkin Poe.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … eat liver and onions.
America should be more concerned about … Where do I even start?
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … AV cables.
When I’m on the Internet … I’m probably on Amazon.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? 10% of people will love you and everything you do. 10% will not like you or anything you do, and 80% only care if you show up or not. Learn to ignore the 10% that don’t like you.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … music or a podcast.
I always get sentimental when … I see my children’s pictures from when they were young.
The older I get, the more I realize … the most important thing I own is my time.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … not wait so long to get back into performing.
My favorite item of clothing is … a hat — to keep the sun off my bald head.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that it’s OK to say no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.