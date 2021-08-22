When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian because of my love for animals.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling, especially on an European river cruise.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I don’t like amusement parks, including Disney. I’m sure one of these days I’ll see the magic of Disney through my grandkids’ eyes.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Watching both daughters graduate from the University of Illinois.
It really stinks when … people in public spaces are not wearing earbuds/headphones while on their devices and parents are allowing their kids to use tablets with the sound blaring.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Compassionate.
I always laugh when … I’m playing with my 3-year-old granddaughter, Adalyn.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mother-in-law, Nancy, who passed away 11 years ago. She was truly like a best friend, and we’d have so much to catch up on. My grandparents who have passed so I could listen to their stories again. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to discuss visitation restrictions still in place for long-term care facilities.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … soak in the bathtub.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … genuine.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Scott and I were golfing in Florida with friends several years ago, and the caddy asked us … is it OK to let MJ play through? I wondered who MJ was, and when he got closer we were star-struck to see Michael Jordan! He waved to us. Pretty fun story to tell.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … attend Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale. My daughters and I went to the inaugural Tortuga Festival in 2013.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … skydive!
America should be more concerned about … long-term care residents of all ages who are continuing to endure isolation due to visitation restrictions. A bipartisan federal bill was introduced in June. The Essential Caregiver Act, H.R. 3733, needs support. Please contact your U.S. representative and ask them to cosponsor H.R. 3733. This bill will allow each resident to designate two people to be their essential support person.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … skin care products.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Google to find answers to random thoughts that pop into my head.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Sometimes you need to agree to disagree. I’m not sure who shared this, but it comes in handy. When you agree to disagree, you accept that neither of you is going to change the other’s mind.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … a podcast, audiobook or country music.
I always get sentimental when … I look at old family photos.
The older I get, the more I realize … each day we have is a gift.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have continued with piano lessons. I can hear my Mom saying “I told you so.”
My favorite item of clothing is … a black and white tie-dye soft oversized shirt. I got it in Arizona at an art festival with my dear friend Penny who recently passed away. She bought the same one.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Change is inevitable, and acceptance is the answer.