Julie Lewis grew up in Memphis, Mo., and her 40-year class reunion is coming up. She and her husband Scott have been married 33 years. They live on a farm near Ursa and have two grown daughters, one married and one engaged, and two grandkids. Lewis enjoys spending as much time as she can with her daughters and grandkids as they live a few hours away. Lewis is a caregiver to her Dad, who is a resident at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Quincy. She’s a member of Illinois Caregivers for Compromise which advocates for long-term care residents of all ages and seeks essential caregiver legislation.