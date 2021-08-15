Katie Hogan, 37, grew up in Richmond, Missouri, outside of Kansas City, on a farm as an active 4-H and FFA member. She moved to Northeast Missouri after college, starting a new FFA chapter at Canton and one at Smithton before joining University of Missouri Extension as a youth program associate. Over the past 11 years, she’s worked her way through a masters, becoming a county engagement specialist in youth development. Hogan is married and has a soon-to-be first-grader Maggie and two dogs, a yellow lab named Daisy and Roscoe, a puppy. In her spare time, Hogan enjoys reading, crafting and music.