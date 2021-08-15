When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher, and I enjoyed teaching agriculture education for three years. I had some great teachers in my education, and I wanted to be that teacher for others.
What would you rather be doing right now? I think I would rather be reading.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … in 2001, I had the reserve grand champion pen of market chickens at the Missouri State Fair. I sold my chickens in the Sale of Champions for $1,800 and have a Montana Silversmith belt buckle with a chicken on it!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Completing my masters in agriculture education and leadership last fall after taking one class at a time while working full time.
It really stinks when … people don’t follow through with their commitments.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Organized. I am a lover of lists, labels and color-coding.
I always laugh when … people fall down.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Granny — she was a huge influence in my life and passed away in 2014. I would love to catch up with her and see what she thinks about my daughter who was born on her birthday and thus named after her. My Papaw — we have always been close, and I haven’t gotten to see him as much in the last year, even though we try to talk every week. He is my biggest supporter and has always believed I can do anything I set my mind to. My Mom — she lives almost four hours away, and we don’t get to spend as much time together as I would like. She has always been there for me and is a huge part of me being the person I am today.At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … disconnect and read, letting my mind go somewhere else for a while.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet and shy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … meeting Baxter Black, cowboy poet, in an elevator at the ATA Conclave in Louisville, Kentucky in college.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on vacation.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … live in the city.
America should be more concerned about … the growing number of people in this country that do not know where their food comes from or the efforts being made by farmers to provide them with safe, wholesome food products.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … my co-workers would say office supplies, especially pens.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook. I like to check in to see what my friends and family across the country are up to and what they have going on in their daily lives.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? You can do anything you put your mind to — Papaw.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … definitely the radio, most likely on a variety of stations.
I always get sentimental when … pets pass in movies or books.
The older I get, the more I realize … how growing up with strict parents helped me to make choices that have kept me on a successful path in life.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … I am not sure I have a do-over that I would take advantage of. I am the person I am today because of the experiences I have had and the choices I have made.
My favorite item of clothing is … my favorite jeans. They are butter soft and super comfortable. I always feel confident when I wear them.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Life is like a trash can. You get out of it what you put into it. I was asked this analogy back in high school when I was interviewing for an area FFA officer position, and it has stuck with me since then.