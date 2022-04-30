When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I saw my teachers daily, so it seemed like the only logical choice. Plus, I really enjoyed school when I was little.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling! There are so many places I want to go to and explore, cultures to learn about and food to eat!
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’ve had glasses since I was 3 years old. I hated them because of how long I wore them and switched to contacts in high school. I barely ever wear my glasses in public, so when I do, people I know do a double-take because they don’t realize I wear glasses or ask if they are new.
It really stinks when … people are late.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Hospitable.
I always laugh when … people tell me bad puns or dad jokes. I know they’re lame, but I love them!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandma and grandpa Houchin. They both passed away when I was in elementary school, so I didn’t get to know them very well. I’d love the chance to hear their stories, learn from them and get to know them. Plus my babysitter Midge. She had a huge impact on who I am today. I’d love to catch her up on where I am, who I am and thank her for the impact she had on my life.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … unwind with a show or video game. Later in the night I do something a little more productive like a Bible study, reading or puzzles.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … quiet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … my senior class got to be on the Food Network. The show was called “Outrageous Food.” (It didn’t run very long.) The shoot was happening when the restaurant wasn’t usually open, so they needed people and somehow our class was asked. The host was Aaron McCargo Jr. We all felt so cool to be on TV and meet a famous chef.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … skydive or scuba dive.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … cheer for Tom Brady, especially if he’s still on the Buccaneers. (I’m a Falcons fan, and it’s been painful.)
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … hair ties. I have so many.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Twitter. That’s where I get my news and find out what’s happening in the world. Plus, I think I follow some pretty cool people, so I like to see what they post.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My parents taught me at a young age to not be ashamed of who you are and not worry about what others think of you. That advice has always stuck with me.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … worship or country music.
The older I get, the more I realize … it’s important to cut out unhealthy lifestyles, things and people from your life. But be sure to keep and add healthy lifestyles and people into your life. Change is hard, but it’s worth it.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … spend all four years at HLG. I would have loved to have more time to build more and strong relationships, and I would be in less debt.
My favorite item of clothing is … not clothing, but a necklace. It says “courage dear heart,” a quote from “Voyage of the Dawn Treader.” That particular part in the book is talking about fear, and I think it’s a beautiful reminder that there is someone bigger than the fears and darkness we walk through.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Spend as much time as you can with your family and friends. They’re more valuable than anything money can buy.
