When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a helicopter pilot because I thought it would be cool to be able to take off and land wherever I wanted.
What would you rather be doing right now? Playing music and watching a movie or playing a game with my family.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I cry at the end of every “Call the Midwife” episode.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Earning my Eagle Scout.It really stinks when ... things that are supposed to work just don’t work, like technology.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Stubborn.
I always laugh when ... my kids are laughing, especially at my dad jokes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandfather Gene since he passed away before I was born and it would be nice to get to talk to him once. Tom Hanks as he is one of my favorite actors. Wynton Marsalis to discuss all aspects of music.At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... sit in my recliner and watch some “Forged in Fire.”
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... just your average band kid.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... see Garth Brooks in concert.If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... hurt anyone.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... my wife’s crafting supplies.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to ... email because there is always email to check.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Everything is everyone’s job. John Mitchell, owner of the Plaza Restaurant.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... my current audiobook.
I always get sentimental when ... I see a touching father and child moment.
The older I get, the more I realize ... how quickly time passes.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have traveled more when I was younger.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my lederhosen because who doesn’t love leather shorts.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... I’ve learned it always helps to be observant.