Kenyetta McFall, 44, is communications and public relations manager for the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. McFall loves to dance, sing and spend time with her family. She and her husband, Larry, have been married for 25 years and have two children, Kyairra, 24, and Vancuill, 21, with a bonus son, Delekij, 15, and have their first grandbaby on the way.