With Kenyetta McFall
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... Wonder Woman because she was fast, fierce and powerful.
What would you rather be doing right now? Floating! I love the ability to be weightless and unaware of time. After floating, I am my most creative and at peace.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I cook! I love to make homemade rolls, banana pudding and meat loaf.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Going on my first mission trip to Uganda and South Africa with a group of teens and watching their lives change because of the experience.
It really stinks when ... people are not truthful. It takes more time to tell a lie than to speak the truth. Plus all the work it takes to keep the lie is not worth it.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Workaholic. Whenever people see me, I’m always working, even in social settings.
I always laugh when ... I watch “Impractical Jokers” and Progressive commercials.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My dad, my grandma on my father’s side and my husband’s grandma. They were the ones who knew me the best, and I miss their wisdom they would share so freely.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... watch TV and YouTube tutorials.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... bold. I spoke my mind and everyone else’s.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I’ve never run into anyone famous.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to the spa and relax.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... give up on God. He’s been way too good to me!
America should be more concerned about ... the moral compass of the world today.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... shoes. I love to buy shoes out of season, so I get them really cheap.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... Pinterest. I love to see what other people create and recipes I’d never fix.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom; and all they getting get understanding from the Bible. You can never have enough wisdom in this world today.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... worship music. It prepares my heart and mind for my day and clears out the craziness of my day before I get home.
I always get sentimental when ... I’m around babies.
The older I get, the more I realize ... time is short. Be intentional and spend time doing what you love with who you love.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have spent more time with my now adult kids making memories. But I guess grandkids are do-overs in a sense.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I would say my gray pair of night shorts that have more holes from wear and tear than material left. Not much history. They are just comfortable and now provide great air conditioning.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Work will always be there. Take time to smell the roses, and live, laugh and love family often.