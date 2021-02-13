With KEVIN BALLARD
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a pirate and, later, a professional mountain climber. I enjoyed adventure and travel.
What would you rather be doing right now? Trimming sail on my sailboat at Mark Twain Lake.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Hearing my dad say he was proud of me.
It really stinks when ... people think life is a zero-sum game.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Curiosity.
I always laugh when ... I’m absolutely sure about something.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Anthony Bourdain (to prepare the dinner and for his sense of adventure and travel), Christopher Hitchens (for his quick wit and conversational skill) and my sons, to learn how to have an enjoyable evening from the other two.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... go on a walkabout.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... self-assured. (I wasn’t.)
My most unforgettable brush with greatness ... hasn’t happened yet.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... sail on open water.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... live through adolescence again.
America should be more concerned about ... really getting behind public education. If we don’t support it on the front end, we’ll pay for it on the back end with more prisons, poor health and ignorance about basic civics.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... kimchi. (I’ve got my own source.)
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... anything with maps. My dad was a pilot, and I inherited a love of charts, weather systems and distant locations.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? There is no such thing as inclement weather — only a poor choice of attire. (An old nurseryman in Texas named Vernon Wilson told me that, and it stuck for some reason.)
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Pat Metheny, or bluegrass, or Miles Davis, or Ray LaMontagne or ....
I always get sentimental when ... I see ordinary acts of kindness and generosity.
The older I get, the more I realize ... I don’t know stuff.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... study design and architecture.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a pressed white shirt paired with my oldest pair of Levi’s.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Wine really does taste better with friends.