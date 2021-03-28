With KRISTA SNYDER
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a chef, as I love to cook.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love to be outside, trail riding on our side by side and spending time with my family.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I have many proud moments. One that stands out to me is being named 2015 Diplomat of the Year through the District.
It really stinks when ... people use the last piece of toilet paper and they don’t replace the roll.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Helpful.
I always laugh when ... I don’t necessarily laugh out loud; however, it makes me very happy to witness. At this time in my life, I enjoy listening to my two sons and their dad carry on conversations and how they have bonded together in the last year or so. My sons are 23 and 20, and they really look up to their father, my husband. This makes me smile.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandmother, Leona, who passed away in 1990. I spent a lot of time with her as a child. She taught me to sew, cook and the importance of spending time with family. Also my father, who passed in 2007.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... relax and have quiet time to myself.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... outspoken.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... meeting Medal of Honor Hero, Capt. Roger Donlon, Army veteran. He was the first recipient to receive this award in Vietnam. He was our special guest at the Quincy Veterans Parade in 2016. Such a humble and genuine individual.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go to a beach and listen to the ocean.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... jump out of an airplane.
America should be more concerned about ... our homeless and unemployed individuals.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... DVDs and VHS tapes.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... I usually check out Facebook to catch up on what’s happening with family and friends.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Stand up for what you believe in, and always be grateful for what you are already blessed with.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... country music, ‘80s rock and some of the new pop music. It just depends on my mood.
I always get sentimental when ... it comes to little children and animals.
The older I get, the more I realize ... not to sweat the little things and to spend time with family and close friends.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... have applied myself more in high school.
My favorite item of clothing is ... I don’t really have a favorite.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Always be truthful to yourself, and show respect to others.