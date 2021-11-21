When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a hearing impaired teacher, as I had the opportunity to meet Terri Ashbaugh at Webster School in Quincy who taught me how to use sign language to communicate with her and her friends. Also, my brother (Sparky) and neighborhood friends were the first pupils I taught.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would like to be boating, camping or volunteering my time to assist others. I have volunteered at the Quincy Hospitality House since 1998 in memory of my grandfather, Richard Eversden.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’m truly an open book. No hidden agenda with me, as I’m truly an outgoing individual. What you see is what you get!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When Brenner graduated from Quincy University with a business degree, and I anxiously await for Benet to earn his degree.
It really stinks when … people are ill mannered. Please, thank you, bless you, nice to meet you should be in everyone’s vocabulary.What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Honest.
I always laugh when … I think about things my boys said or did in their younger years as well as my students. They are so brutally honest and sometimes say and do the funniest things.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my grandparents, Richard and Jacqueline Eversden, as I miss our conversations and their wealth of knowledge. My husband, as he so enjoyed my grandfather for only a short period of time (four and one-half years), and they would have so much to catch up on.At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a bubble bath in my claw-foot tub.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … friendly. I didn’t know a stranger and was kind to everyone.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … meeting Ted Nugent in an elevator at the Hilton Hotel in Springfield, Ill., with my husband. He tried to convince us that he was the governor, but we knew there wasn’t any truth to this.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel to a warm sunny area with my family, as I so enjoy the water and sun.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … not continue to take an interest and advocate for students and educators to improve the educational system. It would be rewarding to serve on a board at the state level to try and make a difference for the people who are in the trenches every day. Their voice should be heard and considered when changes occur or are necessary.
America should be more concerned about … the work ethic. America has lost sight of the virtues that comprise work ethic — the things that have helped build our country. Attitude, reliability, professionalism, initiative, respect, integrity and gratitude. You don’t get what you wish for; you get what your work for!
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … clothes, jewelry, shoes and purses.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … educational sites to enhance my students’ learning and to stay abreast myself on current issues and changes that are occurring in education.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? It is extremely difficult to narrow this down to only one, as my Grandma Jacquie shared so many with my brother Sparky and me growing up. Only you can let yourself be used as someone’s doormat. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Money can’t buy your health. Happiness comes from within. Pretty is as pretty does. If you have your health, you have everything. Worries are bridges you never come to. Actions speak louder than words. Think lots, say little.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … a mixture of music from different stations. I like all kinds of music except heavy metal.
I always get sentimental when … I look at pictures of family and friends, especially my boys. The time went by way too fast, and I often wish I could turn back the clock and revisit those days.
The older I get, the more I realize … you have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you have lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift. There’s no guarantees for tomorrow.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … not change a thing. The experiences I’ve encountered have helped mold me into the person I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is … I don’t have one. I like them all and enjoy dressing up as opposed to casual apparel. Maybe my swimsuit as I’m always ready to head to the water on a hot sunny day (boat, pool, beach or ocean). However, my husband says my jean jacket.
If I’ve learned anything at all … your life is not a dress rehearsal — this is it! It’s showtime, and you only get one shot, so make it count!
