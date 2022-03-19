When I was a kid, I wanted to be … As a young child, I wanted to work with animals. In high school, my interest became HR. I am a graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s in human resource management.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting by a campfire, spending time outdoors, with grilled food and roasting marshmallows.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I do not enjoy cooking. Thank goodness for my husband, Andrew. I would much rather mow the lawn or do yard work than cook dinner any day.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Accepting this HR position in December. I have always loved every job/organization I have worked for and all the wonderful people I have met along the way. This job has been a goal of mine since I graduated from college. To finally have this opportunity has made me so proud and grateful for the years I have been employed by QPS.
It really stinks when … it is 80 degrees one day and snowing the next. Welcome to the Midwest when you have a t-shirt on one day and your winter coat and gloves the next.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Energetic! Although my coffee intake has helped a lot. I am constantly moving around at a fast pace and have a hard time sitting still for a long stretch of time.
I always laugh when … my son Vincent, age 4, comes up with random comments, “face your fear man.” Or my daughter June, age 2, dances to “Baby Shark” while running as fast as she can around the house, with her little arms going crazy.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Ashton Kutcher, my twin sister Casey and my husband to watch my reaction to seeing Ashton in person. I’m sure it would be priceless.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … come home and play outdoors with my family.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … outgoing! I love meeting people and carrying on conversations with anyone I meet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I haven’t been that lucky yet.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a small trip/vacation.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … make it public!
America should be more concerned about … the shortage in staffing. There are multiple restaurants and stores experiencing a shortage with employees, making it difficult to run their business efficiently.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … peanut butter. I have a small problem with my daily consumption of peanut butter.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … home design/remodeling. I love updating my house and shopping for new decor or searching design ideas.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Be kind and respectful towards others.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … a variety of music.
I always get sentimental when … I watch a movie with a family pet that passes away. I cry every single time.
The older I get, the more I realize … don’t take things for granted. Spend time with your family as much as you can and enjoy small moments while they are happening.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … do nothing. I’ve learned a lot from all my experiences, good and bad. It’s made me the person I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is … my jacket from Colorado. It reminds me of the time we traveled there and all the fun adventures we had while visiting.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Always take the time to listen and be kind. Sometimes your kindness or conversation with someone could change their entire day.
