When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a ballerina, probably because I spent so much time in dance class!
What would you rather be doing right now? I would like to have free time to read or binge something on Netflix.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … my first job was teaching flute lessons at Mick’s Music.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I remember being so proud of my mother when she graduated with her master’s degree in education when I was in high school. It was my driving force to get my secondary education done before my kids were busy with activities. She was so driven and kept it all together when we were so busy.
It really stinks when … people aren’t honest.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Astute.
I always laugh when … my husband and kids are giving each other a hard time. I always say that the Triplett house is a “spicy” one.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My nana. She was my one and only grandmother, and I miss her dearly! Betty White. I would love to know how she was able to get through life with such grace and constant laughter. The Virgin Mary. Being a mom, I am in awe of her faithfulness and strength as she stood by her Son while he was crucified.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … I’m a foodie, so I like to have time to breathe and cook a delicious dinner.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … the “good girl” or a “stick in the mud.” I was the friend that someone could call when they needed a ride when they were up to no good.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met John Travolta in Quincy when I was in the fifth grade and at a family/friend picnic on the Fourth of July.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel somewhere I haven’t already been.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … spend it all in one place. I would want to savor it and enjoy it through life.
America should be more concerned about … being okay with the next generation not being exactly like the last. I feel like we focus so much on how the next generation is different or doesn’t do something as well as the last. Shouldn’t we embrace that kids learn differently than we did or know how to maximize technology?
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … I guess clothing. I have way more than I need.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … I would say Facebook, even though I wish that wasn’t the answer!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The reminder that you can’t give “A” work at everything you do in life. There are things that I need to be okay with giving “B or C” level work, since you can’t get 100% on everything you do. It definitely makes it so I can breathe easier.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … some ‘90s rap. I loved the Super Bowl half-time show this year!
I always get sentimental when … I get to see the pride of someone working so hard to achieve a goal.
The older I get, the more I realize … the younger I think people that are older than me look. I guess I’m in denial that I am aging.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … do college the right way right out of high school. I liked being a nontraditional student, knowing that I was headed for the perfect career, but wouldn’t it have been nice to know that right after high school?
My favorite item of clothing is … I don’t get that attached to clothing items. I like clothes, but I can’t say that I have a favorite. I do like a good pair of jeans that fit and aren’t uncomfortable when you wear them all day!
If I’ve learned anything at all … you don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like. The best we can do is live in the present and soak everything in. Every day is a blessing!
