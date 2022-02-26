When I was a kid, I wanted to … play in the WNBA. I was always the tallest girl in my class, until high school, and being several inches taller than everyone, I really thought I had a good shot.
What would you rather be doing right now? Laying on a beach or visiting somewhere warm.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … if I am wearing athletic gear, I feel like my shoes have to match my outfit. So as you might have guessed, I have several pairs of tennis shoes.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? If I had to choose, it would probably be graduating college and paying off my student loans.
It really stinks when … I am being ignored.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Compassionate. I have a huge desire for helping others all while being kind in the process.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My grandpa and my good friend Zach who have passed away, just so I could talk to them again, and Will Ferrell for some humor.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit down and relax, or if the weather is nice, I like to go for walks outside.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I won the teacher’s pet superlative my senior year, so I would say a teacher’s pet.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … meeting Pat Summitt my freshman and junior year of high school at the University of Tennessee for basketball camp. She was always one of my idols growing up, so having the pleasure of meeting her twice was a dream come true.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take a vacation somewhere out of Illinois!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go skydiving.
America should be more concerned about … Everyone needs to come together and be kind to one another.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … probably clothes, shoes or purses.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook/Instagram/Twitter to see what my friends and family are up to. Pinterest to get creative ideas.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Learn to listen so you can listen to learn” – Coach Jerry Logan. He was a High School Hall of Fame basketball coach that I was so fortunate to learn so much about the game of basketball from when I was a Carthage Bluegirl and even some at Illini West.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … country music or early 2000s pop hits.
I always get sentimental when … watching my Special Olympics athletes that I coach perform at a competition. No matter if they receive first place or if they receive a participation ribbon, the smiles on their faces and their big hearts are just priceless.
The older I get, the more I realize … we need to treat others the way we would like to be treated. If you don’t like being treated poorly, maybe you need to check and see how you are treating others first.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … have taken up photography as a side gig after taking a photography class in college. I loved the class and wish I would have taken more classes to learn more.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Always tell your friends and family that you love them, or check in on them to see how they are doing. You never know when that conversation might be your last.
