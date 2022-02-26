Lauren McGaughey, 30, is the Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) coordinator at Memorial Hospital in Carthage. With AHEC, she covers a 17-county region in West-Central Illinois promoting health care careers to students. On the side, she is head coach for the Hancock County Special Olympics team. McGaughey was born and raised in Carthage. Her parents are Scott and Theresa, and she has one brother, Evan.