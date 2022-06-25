When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a flight attendant so I could travel and see the world.
What would you rather be doing right now? If I weren’t an insurance agent, I’d love to be a wine sommelier. I am fascinated with wine, how it is made, where it is from and cannot wait to make my own someday.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I do enjoy playing a video gambling machine from time to time.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? It’s pretty hard to top my wedding day and the birth of my kids, but I was pretty proud and excited to get the Young Professional of the Year in 2019.
It really stinks when … people do not use their turn signal. If you don’t want a honk, use the signal and use it often.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Fun.
I always laugh when … someone tells a great Dad joke.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Assuming my husband and kids are coming later for dessert, I’d invite Mark Wahlberg, because other than his looks and great movies, he’s a great businessman and I’d love to hear his story; Kevin Hart, because he makes me laugh; and Kate Middleton/Duchess of Cambridge as I admire her class, kindness and what’s a dinner party without a good British accent?
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … come home, put on my comfy clothes, cook and relax with my family. If that happens to include a glass of wine, I’ll take that, too!
People who knew me in high school thought I was … shy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … As lame as it sounds, I can’t remember if I’ve met anyone famous. I have had the opportunity to go to a lot of concerts and sit close to the stage, so I’d like to think I’ve met a ton of talented musicians throughout my life.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel anywhere for free with my husband. We desperately need a vacation! (But not for too long because I’d miss my kids!)
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … bungee jump.
America should be more concerned about … meeting in the middle on politics. We are such a divided nation, with one extreme to the other. I just wish we could find common ground more often than we have been lately all while respecting others’ opinions.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … shoes. It is a serious issue (according to my husband).
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook – even though I hate to admit it sometimes.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Before a high school or college cross country or track race, my Dad would always say “give ’em hell!” So I try to “give it my best” on everything I do in my life.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … depending on my mood, it’s either hip-hop, ‘60s, ‘80s or current country.
I always get sentimental when … I talk about my kids. Well, to be honest, just thinking about them makes me sentimental and so thankful.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is too short to stress about things that don’t matter in the long run. Let. It. Go!
If I had one "do-over," I would … have saved more money or invested more when I was younger.
My favorite item of clothing is … I have a white, long-sleeved sleep shirt that I love wearing to bed. It is now a T-shirt due to the sleeves literally wearing off. This shirt is made out of the softest and most comfortable fabric I’ve ever touched. It has been around for at least 15 years. Gap – If you are reading this, I’ll take one in every color!
If I've learned anything at all … Never, ever burn a bridge. You never know if that person will help you or you may help them down the road.
