When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I don’t have a great memory from being a kid. I really do not remember what it was I wanted to be.
What would you rather be doing right now? Travel, travel, travel!
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I met my husband when I was 13, and he was my only boyfriend!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? It will be the day the adoption of my two girls goes through. Any day now!
It really stinks when … people do not follow through. If your actions do not match your words, it is hard for me to develop trust.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Tired. I think that is true for all parents.
I always laugh when … I FaceTime with my friend Carrie who lives in Maine. She always knows how to make me laugh.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Vincent van Gogh because I want him to see the impact he had as he died before it happened. Perhaps his life could have been saved. John Lennon because I think his song “Imagine” was so inspirational, and I believe he had so much more to give. Malala because I have so much to learn from her about courage and bravery.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … put on my pjs, have an old fashioned with bourbon-soaked cherries and fall blissfully asleep on my recliner. Before 8.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … probably a wallflower. I was always scared of standing out, getting picked on and saying something that may be thought of as stupid. I have learned a lot about myself since then.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I would seriously never notice if that happened.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel back to Uganda and see all the students and staff that I love and teach through Fields of Dreams Uganda.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go to the Grand Canyon. I have had a premonition that I would not live through it. I know that is the strangest thing you have ever read, but I swear I … will...never...go.
America should be more concerned about … how people have become so me, not we. I think life is best through sharing as a collective society. We need community during these times to live a full and happy life. I always think of the song lyric “everybody get together and try to love one another,” and I just don’t think America is so good at that right now.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … butter. My husband is obsessed with getting the best price on butter. If you ever need any, I’ve got a freezer full
.When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … funny videos and memes about dogs. I’m pretty obsessed. I swore I would never own a dog. And then nine months ago my family adopted one from the Humane Society, and now I can’t believe it took 44 years to realize I absolutely love having a dog, most of the time.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I was pregnant, my aunt told me to listen to all the advice everyone would ever give me about having kids, and then forget it all and just do what my mommy gut tells me to do. I really appreciated that at the time.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … NPR talk radio. I appreciate how NPR tells the slant of the story and also tells who gave money to the station related to the article. That is good, transparent journalism.
I always get sentimental when … when I think of one particular family that I helped when working as the transitional kindergarten coordinator at ECFC (the Early Childhood and Family Center). I always wish I could have done more, and it still breaks my heart to think about it.
The older I get, the more I realize … it is absolutely 100% okay to set boundaries and stick to them. Only do what you love, surround yourself with people you love, read what you love, watch what you love. Life is too short to do anything you just don’t love.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … take back the years I spent worrying about what others think. I’m a bit quirky. I’ve embraced it. What you see is what you get, and I’m okay with that now that I am older.
My favorite item of clothing is … when my now husband came home from basic training, I stole his gray army issued sweatpants. They were the most comfortable pants I have ever worn. I wore them for years until they were threadbare with holes.
If I’ve learned anything at all … communication is not the key to good fellowship, comprehension is. We need to be better as a society really leaning in and LISTENING to each other to build empathy and love for our neighbors. Really listening. If everyone had the ability to do this, imagine what a wonderful world this would be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.