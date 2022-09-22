When I was a kid, I wanted to be … famous and on stage singing like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Debbie Gibson and Paula Abdul. (Yes, I know this dates me. Maybe I should say Taylor Swift.)
What would you rather be doing right now? The answer to this is always sitting on a beach!
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am terrified of roller coasters. I have tried to face my fear with my children who love them … and I cry every time.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I graduated with my master’s degree from the University of Iowa. I was working full-time at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, married to a medical student and pregnant with my first child when I walked across that stage. I am still not sure how I did it!
It really stinks when … people try to push others down to make themselves feel better.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I asked my 16-year-old this question. Her answer was Type A. I looked it up to get the exact definition. It says it refers to a pattern of behavior and personality associated with high achievement, competitiveness and impatience – she isn’t wrong. She said “kidding,” but she wasn’t kidding, and she shouldn’t lie to her mother like that!
I always laugh when … I watch classic comedies like “Stepbrothers,” “Dumb and Dumber” and “Talladega Nights” with my husband. His laughter makes the movies funnier and makes me laugh too.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I only need one — my mom/best friend. She passed away 12 years ago. I want her to see her amazing granddaughters and enjoy their different personalities. I want her to hug me and my girls for as long as she needs to, and I want my girls to have just one more moment with the most kind and caring woman I have ever known who loved them more than anything in the world. Oh, and maybe Ryan Reynolds. He seems like he would be super fun to hang out with!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … come home and make dinner, do the dishes, shuttle kids to and from activities, do laundry, pay bills and clean the house. It’s my favorite. Don’t be too jealous.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I phoned a friend on this one. She said people would say I was nice, outgoing, loyal to my friends and spunky (not sure if that last one is a good or bad thing).
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Haven’t had too many chances for this other than Iowa football greats like Kirk Ferentz and Dallas Clark. My daughter, Jenna, was held by Kirk when she was only 2 weeks old, and she danced with Dallas at our friend’s wedding when she was 9 months old. (She was an early walker and owned the dance floor!)
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to the beach.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … cheer for Iowa State or Nebraska! Go Hawkeyes!
America should be more concerned about … doing the right thing. I despise politics and the divides that it causes with people. We just need to focus on treating each other with kindness and respect.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … slippers. I love slippers.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook because I am old and not cool enough to be on TikTok.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Hakuna matata. I think we all know it means “no worries” and should remind both kids and parents alike to not sweat the small stuff and live life to the fullest. I sometimes need reminders, though. I have to say, I learned most of my greatest life lessons from Disney movies.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … myself sing every song that comes on the radio, no matter what genre. I have so many song lyrics in my head that will never leave, but most days I can’t remember what I had for dinner last night.
I always get sentimental when … I see my kids being good, kind people or hear stories from other parents who have witnessed them being the kind of people they should be. It makes me think they listened to Matt and I and we did something right along the way.
The older I get, the more I realize … I am not as young (or as cool) as I think I am.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have more confidence in myself at a young age, stand up for myself and not let others’ words or actions hurt me.
My favorite item of clothing is … leggings with a comfy Hawkeye or Blue Devil sweatshirt — not one single one. Anything comfortable is good for me.
If I've learned anything at all … Everyone has some kind of battle they are fighting. It may be big, and it may be small. It may be something they have shared with the world, or it may be a battle they are fighting all alone. So be kind to everyone because you may be the one bright spot in their day.
