Lindsay Knudson, 43, is a born and raised Iowa girl who moved to Quincy in March 2020 — not a great time to pack up the family and move to a new state — with her husband Matt, a urologist at Quincy Medical Group and her three beautiful girls (Jenna, 16, Leah, 13 and Lexi, 10). Being mom is her number one job, but Knudson also is the fundraising and special events coordinator at the Quincy Public Schools Foundation, a role she took after filling in as interim executive director. Knudson spends most of her time cheering on her girls from the sidelines in soccer, basketball, volleyball and track as well as being the Super Uber who takes them to/from activities.