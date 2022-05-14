When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a meteorologist. It’s strange because I was terrified of storms growing up. My mom often reminds me I would watch the weather channel as a kid and be afraid when tornadoes would be shown on the screen. It didn’t matter if they were in Oklahoma or Texas, I would cry and ask if we were going to the basement.
What would you rather be doing right now? Playing video games, working out, being with family/friends or working on the Jeep.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I enjoy going to the movies alone. It was something I picked up in grad school, and I’ve found it’s an incredible stress reliever for me. Especially if it’s a Marvel or DC movie. I love superheroes.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Finishing the first semester of my doctoral program last fall. I jumped in, headfirst, and had no idea if it would pan out. It has been my most incredible experience in education thus far, and I am excited to be part of a cohort that values different lived experiences.
It really stinks when … I get out of my routine. It helps me feel safe, secure and I can, generally, predict what comes next. When I get out of that routine, I lose that predictability and feel like I’m working against myself at times.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Advocate. As a licensed clinical social worker, I strongly believe in the responsibility of social workers in equity and social justice work. It doesn’t matter what room I’m in or meeting I’m attending; I value the input from individuals that have been historically excluded and/or underrepresented and advocating on their behalf.
I always laugh when … I watch “The Terrell Show” with my younger sibling, Measha. He plays a game called Song Association with different celebrities, and we try to play along while we watch. She’s much better at it than me.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My great-grandmother Willie Mae Ford Smith. She was a gospel music pioneer featured in the documentary “Say Amen, Somebody,” and I have no memories of her alive. I would love the opportunity to listen to her sing and hear about the strength it took to break into gospel music when many women were not allowed. Janet Jackson. She’s an icon, and her influence is everywhere in pop culture. There’s a Janet song for every mood, and she’s an incredible performer. Also, I’d invite Joe Biden to dinner to discuss these student loans! I’m only halfway kidding.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … check in with my loved ones, go to the gym and/or listen to ‘90s/2000s R&B. Sometimes I do all three, and I feel energized again. Music is good for the soul, and I don’t have a singing bone in my body (that would be my dad), but I love a good R&B song to yell at the top of my lungs.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a goofball. I enjoyed talking to anyone and rarely took anything seriously except for sports. Everyone knew I loved basketball.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Chance the Rapper retweeted me a few years ago, and I still have the screenshot. He was telling a story about how he met his wife and singing a Destiny’s Child song, and I mentioned something about being able to hear the part of the song he was describing.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … sit in a room full of my closest friends. Two of my closest friends live in different states, and I miss them all the time. It really makes me appreciate the time we did spend together when I was closer to them.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … A millennial in this economy? Tough question to answer with this housing market!
America should be more concerned about … empathy.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … shoes. Finish Line was my first job in high school and led to my obsession with sneaker culture and finding rare shoes. My parents told me early on they would not fund that habit, so I didn’t start buying them until college. I made up for lost time.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Amazon. So many things to add to the cart but not buy. Every now and then, I find a good deal on a household product. I bought a new vacuum a few weeks ago. I was so excited to check the shipping every day until it arrived. True adulting.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When we were younger, my dad taught us a mantra: “No one can make me feel bad without my permission.” He usually picked us up and dropped us off at school, so he had us say it to him before we got out of the car every morning. He was kind of preparing us for what the world would bring. He knew he couldn’t protect us from everything, but he could equip us with the knowledge that we didn’t have to buy into others trying to bring us down. Sometimes I still have to say it to myself to stay grounded and not get lost in my own negative thoughts.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … It depends on my mood. The ‘90s baby in me still loves a good NSYNC or Backstreet Boys song, but I’m into hip-hop like J. Cole and Wale. Janet, of course. Or it could be R&B. The only thing that I can confirm is happening, if I’m cruising down the road, is my labradoodle, Max, sticking her head out of the window.
I always get sentimental when … being with family, especially my mom. I’ve learned almost everything I know about being a compassionate and thoughtful clinician from her. She brings out the best in those around her and challenges me to grow both personally and professionally.
The older I get, the more I realize … Use your PTO. It’s there for a reason.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … take more classes that taught a trade. Also coding classes. I used to be able to make a MySpace page play music that wouldn’t stop, change the background to whatever picture I wanted and make it sparkle. Every millennial I know was coding from 2006 to 2009 and didn’t even know it.
My favorite item of clothing is … a tattered gray hoodie from our state basketball run in seventh grade. The back has my number and “Mace the Ace” on the back. I think we made it to the Sweet Sixteen or something like that, but I just miss that group of teammates. And we used to ball out! When I see that hoodie, it reminds me of the fun we had and how hard we played.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Sing in the shower, let the song finish in the car and play the air guitar/drums (safely). If you do any ( or all) of those things in the morning on the way to work or school, it’s difficult to have a bad start to the day.
