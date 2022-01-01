When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a gemologist. I was fascinated by precious and semi-precious gems, how people in ancient times thought they had magical powers and I just loved jewelry. That part hasn’t changed. I still remember my parents taking me to a “Treasures of Napoleon” exhibit when I was a kid and seeing all of these ornate, unbelievable necklaces, crowns and rings.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would rather be traveling! I love going to new places, seeing new sights, trying new foods and learning new things about different cultures. I can’t wait to take another big family trip!
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’m a bit of an Anglophile. I love British comedy and British TV shows — and not just the ones everyone has heard of. If you need a British show recommendation, I’m your person.
It really stinks when … people are mean for no apparent reason. You can’t tell what is happening in a person’s life, but throwing a fit and yelling at a store clerk or waitstaff does not solve any problems.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I asked my kids, and they said thoughtful.
I always laugh when … I’m with friends. Having friends that make you laugh is one of life’s great joys.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I’m going to go with Jesus, Mohammad and Buddha, because I think a lot of hate and misunderstanding could be solved at the dinner if we could record it for posterity.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … give my kids a big hug and pet my dog. At the end of the day, family is the most important thing, and that helps keep things in perspective.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … nice, I hope!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … give up reading. It’s one of my favorite hobbies.
America should be more concerned about … our education system. Educating children is one of the most important things we as a society can do, and we need to change our thinking about the importance of teachers and funding our education system. Politicians always talk about the importance of education, but funding levels don’t reflect that. I believe there is the opinion that teaching is its own reward — aka justifying lower teaching wages by rhapsodizing on about how teachers are making a difference. Doctors save lives, yet I’ve never heard anyone try to justify lowering a doctor’s salary because saving lives is its own reward. The education system needs higher wages to encourage more students to pursue teaching as a career.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … hair ties. Between me and my daughter, I’m pretty sure we have about a thousand.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? It was from my mother. I remember her telling me “If you can read, you can cook.” I’ve tackled some pretty crazy recipes with confidence because, hey, if I can read, I can cook. And while this advice definitely holds true in the kitchen, it also holds true in life in general. If you can read, you can learn. It’s life’s ultimate freedom.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … my British comedy radio station on Pandora or a podcast. Sometimes you want to learn, and sometimes you just need a laugh.
I always get sentimental when … I see babies. My kids are 11 and 14, and seeing babies makes me remember when they were babies.
The older I get, the more I realize … that I don’t want “stuff.” I have more than enough stuff, and would much rather spend money on experiences, trips with my family, really good meals, getaways with friends.
If I had one “do-over,” I would … go back to college to see my husband play baseball. He played in college, but I was always working or had class during his games. I wish I would have seen him play.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that we often take life for granted. .I’m just as guilty of this as the next person. We worry or complain about things that really don’t matter. I have a wonderful, loving family, a beautiful safe home and plenty to eat. The rest is just details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.